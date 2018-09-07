Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires.

The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast.

Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland.

There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, with Mark Croft joining from Whitefoord as a portfolio manager and Wealth at Work’s Nitu Katoch taking a financial adviser role.

Investment Uncovered: Brewin Dolphin on integrating advice and investment management

Brewin Dolphin recently started a new West End office in London, poaching UBS’ deputy head of financial planning Keith Sheehan.

An adviser at Pearson Jones, one of the firms to recently have been taken over by Standard Life’s 1825 is also set to join Brewin Dolphin in Penrith as a financial planner.

Former Danske Bank adviser Morgan McSorley completes the latest round of hires, and will join Brewin Dolphin in Belfast.

Brewin has also purchased advice firms and assets along with hiring individual advisers this year.