Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brewin Dolphin poaches from SJP to expand West End office

By
Emma Lundy
Emma Lundy

Brewin Dolphin has announced the latest additions to its West End office

Emma Lundy joins as wealth executive from St James’s Place, and Amy Pethers joins as a wealth adviser having worked previously at Kleinwort Hambros and Butterfield Private Bank.

Brewin has already hired from Kleinwort Hambros earlier this year, when William Quantrill assumed the role of wealth director at Brewin in March.

The ‘1762 from Brewin Dolphin’ office, based in Waterloo Place in St James’s, London. was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment management services.

1762 operations director Nick Hammond says: “We are delighted to welcome another two new joiners to the team at Waterloo Place.

Brewin Dolphin makes another hire in planning push for high-net-worths

Amy Pethers
Amy Pethers

“Amy and Emma hold a range of investment management, financial planning and credit qualifications and they impressed us not just with their knowledge and experience, but also by their commitment and desire to deliver the very highest levels of client service and outcomes.”

Brewin Dolphin poaches Coutts wealth manager for West End team

He adds: “We have assembled an impressive team here at Waterloo Place over the last twelve months, drawing together long-serving Brewin Dolphin personnel and carefully selected individuals who have decided to join us from other prominent city firms. This diversity of skills, experience and backgrounds combine to create a formidable team and a progressive culture and we are all looking forward to working together, for the benefit of our clients, in the months and years ahead.”

For the latest analysis and research into the DFM market, see Money Marketing’s new DFM Centre

Recommended

Lighthouse Quilter deal gets court approval

A court has given final signoff to Quilter’s acquisition of Lighthouse. In a stockmarket update yesterday, the companies revealed that the court had sanctioned the deal arrangement, under which the entire share capital of Lighthouse is being purchased by Intrinsic. Lighthouse shares are due to stop trading from 12 June, and Lighthouse’s AIM shares will […]
13

Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit. However, for more […]
4

What does the future hold for chartered status?

With the title causing contention among advisers, the profession asks whether it remains the gold standard While Level 6 qualifications are often billed as one of the biggest differentiators between advisers in the profession, the debate over their relevance is continuous. Lauded as the “gold standard of financial planning”, holding chartered status continues to cause […]

Wedding cake spouses turning their backs to each other for emerging problems
1

Govt debacle means fewer people benefit from the marriage tax break

Fewer people than previously thought are making use of the marriage allowance, which lets couples where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer claim a tax break. This is due to a governments’ mistake in counting the claims. Statistics published by Treasury last year showed that three million couples […]
2

Pensions minister slams fund managers over pay packets and diversity

Fund managers have been criticised for failing to take action on executive pay at the companies they invest in. A new report from the Association of Member Nominated Trustees finds that less than a quarter have a specific policy on voting against excessive pay. Meanwhile, over half of managers failed to disclose a clear policy […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Graham Bentley: Why risk conversations need to be overhauled

Advisers must be unbiased and present all scenarios, allowing clients to potentially reassess their goals The relatively innocuous term “capacity for loss” has recently caused some bluster on Twitter. Adviser Nick Lincoln wrote an article describing the term “intellectually bankrupt” and the effervescent Abraham Okusanya pitched in with: “The idea we should contemplate and plan […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com