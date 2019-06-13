Brewin Dolphin poaches from SJP to expand West End office

Emma Lundy

Brewin Dolphin has announced the latest additions to its West End office

Emma Lundy joins as wealth executive from St James’s Place, and Amy Pethers joins as a wealth adviser having worked previously at Kleinwort Hambros and Butterfield Private Bank.

Brewin has already hired from Kleinwort Hambros earlier this year, when William Quantrill assumed the role of wealth director at Brewin in March.

The ‘1762 from Brewin Dolphin’ office, based in Waterloo Place in St James’s, London. was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment management services.

1762 operations director Nick Hammond says: “We are delighted to welcome another two new joiners to the team at Waterloo Place.

Amy Pethers

“Amy and Emma hold a range of investment management, financial planning and credit qualifications and they impressed us not just with their knowledge and experience, but also by their commitment and desire to deliver the very highest levels of client service and outcomes.”

He adds: “We have assembled an impressive team here at Waterloo Place over the last twelve months, drawing together long-serving Brewin Dolphin personnel and carefully selected individuals who have decided to join us from other prominent city firms. This diversity of skills, experience and backgrounds combine to create a formidable team and a progressive culture and we are all looking forward to working together, for the benefit of our clients, in the months and years ahead.”