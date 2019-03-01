Brewin Dolphin continues hiring spree for West End office

Brewin Dolphin has bolstered the office it opened last year in London’s West End with another hire.

William Quantrill joins the firm after 13 years with private bank Kleinwort Hambros, taking total office headcount to 28.

The office was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment management services.

Brewin says Quantrill’s 25 years working with high- and ultra-high net-worth clients makes him suited to the new office and the “1762 from Brewin Dolphin” proposition, which are focused on that client segment.

Can family office models help bridge the advice gap for IFAs?

Quantrill will take the title of wealth director.

Brewin head of private clients Charlie Ferry says: “Whilst we have recently seen volatility return to markets, we continue to recognise there is an increasing need for over-arching trusted and expert advice. Each of our new hires bring something new to the 1762 from Brewin Dolphin proposition, with a diverse range of different skills and expertise. William’s appointment is fantastic news for the team, as he brings substantial experience in delivering significant reassurance and value to his clients”.