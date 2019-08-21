Brett Davidson: Staying competitive amid disruptors

Planning businesses have steps they can take to defend against the risk challengers will upend the market

Every so often the industry conversation returns to the threat of margin compression – fancy language for the fact you may not be able to charge so much in the future.

For financial planning businesses, the 1 per cent per annum fee model has been the bedrock. What if that comes under pressure?

I’ll be honest, I’m torn on this issue. For all the talk, I’m not yet seeing margin compression. However, I can see places where that pressure could come from, and I believe it’s something every forward-thinking business owner has to be thinking about periodically.

For now, true robo-advice that has no human involvement in the process, just doesn’t seem to be making the inroads we all feared. However, in the US, major and credible industry players like Schwab and Vanguard are building their own direct-to-consumer advice offerings. Their approach is termed ‘cyborg advice’, a mix of robo and access to a human adviser.

The full-service financial planning model still adds more value than these other approaches. Nothing to worry about, right?

I’m not so sure.

Clayton Christensen described the situation we might be facing in his book The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail.

Christensen shows how successful companies can do everything they are meant to and still be blind-sided by unexpected rivals which go on to take over the market.

Toyota’s tale

Toyota entered the US car market in 1957 when GM, Ford and Chrysler were the big three car makers and Toyota was no threat.

Toyota dominated the small car end of the market with no resistance from the big three which did not compete in that space. But from that platform Toyota began competing in the mid-sized vehicle space. It eventually launched premium brands like Lexus and in 2008 it became the number one car maker in the US.

You can see Christensen’s premise at work. It was the ‘right’ decision not to compete with Toyota and their small cars. However, failing to do so gave Toyota its foothold in the market.

Are we facing our own innovator’s dilemma in financial planning?

It makes no sense for us to compete in the low-value spaces, small accounts (like those of robo-advisers) or millennial clients, when the baby boomers still control 85 per cent of the wealth. The at-retirement market is still too tasty.

Yet you can see these other players gaining a foothold. How long before they start to move up the levels, and threaten our cottage industry made up of comparatively unproductive smaller firms?

Staying relevant

Mark Tibergien, chief executive of Pershing believes high-margin players will get squeezed. Look at fund management as an example; Vanguard is taking something like 75 per cent of new assets in the US and it’s driven by low cost. Surely there are lessons here for advisers too.

If you’re a business owner you have to be experimenting with new ideas and new business models if you want to position yourself for the future of financial planning. That doesn’t mean you have to stop doing what you are currently doing – it’s profitable, high-quality work.

In The Innovator’s Dilemma Christensen suggests things incumbents can do to stay relevant and remain competitive against disruptive technology:

“Develop your own disruptive technology with the ‘right’ customers – not necessarily your current customer set.

“Place the disruptive technology into an autonomous organisation that can be rewarded with small wins and small customer sets.

“Fail early and often to find the correct disruptive technology.

“Allow the disruption organisation to utilise all of the [existing] company’s resources when needed, but [be] careful to make sure the processes and values are not those of the [existing] company.”

Here are some further questions to consider around pricing and productivity:

What would happen if you couldn’t charge anything like what you currently charge?

What if your pricing was forced to halve?

What does your business need to look like for the next decade? Are you positioned for the next 10 years, rather than the last 30?

Where could you get much more productive?

What are the sticking points in your current approach and processes?

We have to add more value than we’ve done in the past, and we need to deliver it more efficiently than we’ve done in the past. There are no metrics for the things we do other than investment and, to be honest, I’ve always believed it’s the other things advisers do that add the most value.

You can buy a cheap life insurance policy from Tesco Life. However, if you own it incorrectly, when you die you’ll give half of it away in government tax. What adds more value: the policy or the advice on how to own it effectively?

Tibergien suggests three keys to building the great advice model for the future:

– Is it easy to navigate the process?

– How does it make the client feel?

– Does it generate success for the client?

We’re approaching the most exciting, and yet the most challenging times in our profession. Good businesses will survive because they are deliberately positioned to do so. Others might not be so lucky.

Brett Davidson is founder of FP Advance