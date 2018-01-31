Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brazil’s Lula: conviction upheld

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities, Neptune

Brazil’s 4th  Federal Regional Court of Appeals (TRF-4) has upheld former president Lula’s criminal conviction on charges of money laundering and passive corruption. Neptune’s Thomas Smith looks at the potential outcomes, explaining why Brazil’s tail risks are being removed.

Read more

Important Information

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market or currency fluctuations and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Any forecasts, projections or targets are to provide you with an indication only and should not be relied upon. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
79

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

2

Simon Collins: How to prepare for FCA’s DB transfer investigation

Firms should consider a proactive review of their pension transfer strategy ahead of the regulator’s request for data  The spectre of pension transfer misselling continues to hang over the financial services industry, with the latest news surrounding British Steel Pension Scheme members threatening a fresh backlash against advisers. Firms wishing to advise clients on the […]

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg
1

AJ Bell survives complaint from former adviser over Sipp failures

A former adviser claiming that AJ Bell made a string of errors over his Sipp has lost his complaint at The Pensions Ombudsman. The nature of the allegations against the Sipp provider, which have been made over a number of years, led AJ Bell to take the “unprecedented decision” to ask the client to transfer […]

India: from a macro to a micro story

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune After three years of gains, does the Indian market still represent good value? Watch Kunal Desai discuss the impact of Modi and where he is finding the best investment opportunities today. Important Information Investment risksNeptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms and DFMs await FCA’s next steps on market study

Firms at the centre of the FCA’s platform market study are sitting tight for the regulator’s next moves, as discretionary businesses struggle to compile the requested information. The FCA launched its platform market study in July last year, after the sweeping Asset Management Market Study called for further investigation. In the market study terms of […]

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpg

CII U-turns on ‘all-inclusive’ exam packages

The Chartered Insurance Institute has reversed its position on forcing the combined purchase of its exam and revision packages. The CII has faced widespread criticism of its decision in recent weeks to introduce a new “all-inclusive” unit of exam, study guide and online study tool, RevisionMate, accused of stripping advisers of choice over how they […]

Tony Wickenden: Do not overlook clients’ business needs

A greater focus on wealth management means planners are often missing basic requirements of business-owner clients One-person companies have been in the news a bit over the past few years. The main reason for their publicity has been HM Revenue & Customs action against off-payroll working arrangements; in particular, through so-called personal service companies. HMRC’s […]

Comments

    Leave a comment