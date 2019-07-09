Money Marketing
Brazil: valuations remain compelling

“We don’t think the market is really giving Brazil a huge amount of credit for the new government & reforms that we’re starting to see.”

Watch Thomas Smith, Fund Manager, argue why investors should not assume the Brazilian market is trading at a premium.

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

