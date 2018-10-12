Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brazil elections: Bolsonaro leads

Tom Smith, manager of the Neptune Latin America Fund, discusses the outcome of Brazil’s first round Presidential election, and his expectations in the lead up to second round run off.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Scotland-Flag-Scottish-700x450.jpg
1

RBS considers name change after decade of struggles

The Royal Bank of Scotland may look to rebrand after continued reputational damage stemming from a difficult decade since the Global Financial Crisis, according to the Times. RBS chair Howard Davies told the Times the name of the bank is now under review as it looks to move focus away to investing in its other […]
8

Nutmeg loss deepens as regulatory burden bites

Digital wealth manager Nutmeg reported a loss of £12.4m in 2017, an increase on the previous year’s loss of £9.4m. The robo-adviser, which was in its fifth year of business last year, saw its turnover increase 56.1 per cent to £4.56m from £2.56m in 2016. Nutmeg assets pass £1bn Nutmeg saw a customer growth in 2017, […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package. Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment