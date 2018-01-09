Boutique asset managers take on London with $2.3bn merger

Geneva-based Quaero Capital is to merge with specialist boutique Tiburon Partners creating a business which will run $2.3bn (£1.7bn) assets under management.

The deal, which needs FCA and Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority approval, will see Tiburon Partners running Quaero’s UK arm.

In London, Quaero have only had a sales and limited research presence.

Tiburon Partners will use Quaero’s European fund distribution in Luxembourg, Switzerland and France.

The firms will maintain a full partnership legal model after the deal and operate under the Quaero Capital brand.

Quaero Capital, which is a 13-year-old boutique active manager runs $1.4bn assets, while London-based Tiburon Partners, founded in 2003, is specialised in Asian and Japanese equities and manages $900m..

Quaero Capital chief executive Jean Keller says: “We are delighted to be joining forces with another excellent value specialist as our skills and expertise are wholly complementary. We are also excited to have a substantial presence in London – one of the key centres for investment talent in the world.”

Tiburon Partners senior partner Rupert Kimber says: “Quaero Capital’s managers think and work like us. They have a similar investment approach based on value orientated, concentrated portfolios. So, naturally, we are keen to partner with a firm which shares our philosophy, and can take our offering more widely around Europe.“