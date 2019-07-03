Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Boris Johnson vows to review ‘sin taxes’ in a bid to end ‘creep of the nanny state’

By

Conservative MP and leading contender to become prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged a review of “sin taxes” on salt, fat and sugar.

Johnson said in a press statement that he will end the “continuing creep of the nanny state” if he assumes the office of prime minister.

Johnson said the “sin taxes” hit the poorest the hardest. He said: “The recent proposal for a tax on milkshakes seems to me to clobber those who can least afford it.”

Boris Johnson plots radical stamp duty cut

He added: “If we want people to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles, we should encourage people to walk, cycle and generally do more exercise.”

Johnson’s announcement comes as blow to Matt Hancock, the health secretary and Johnson supporter, who plans to publish a green paper on the prevention of health problems that extends the existing measures, according to reports.

Recommended
8

FCA transparency guru backs contingent charging ban

Investment fees campaigner Chris Sier says he is backing a ban on contingent charging. His comments follow calls by work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field MP for the practice, where adviser charges vary based on whether a particular recommendation is given, to be prohibited. In an interview with Money Marketing, Sier notes the […]
6

Carl Lamb: Will mistrust start a new DB transfer wave?

So, British Steel has been placed in compulsory liquidation, following the breakdown of talks between its owner and the government. It only seems a short while ago we were dealing with the last crisis for the company’s beleaguered pension scheme members. Back in 2017, they were given inadequate help as they tackled the decision about […]
3

Robin Powell: Media must address the role it played in Woodford bubble

The recent Neil Woodford crisis raises an important question: is the media biased towards actively managed funds? There are certainly far more articles about active than passive, both in the trade press and in mainstream publications. In one sense, that does not seem unreasonable. After all, active management remains far more popular than indexing. The […]

Boris Johnson plots radical stamp duty cut

The Times reports that prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson is considering an “overhaul” of stamp duty as part of plans for a no deal exit from Europe. The change, which would see the tax axed on homes worth less than £500,000 as well as hauling rates on properties worth more than £1.5m from 12 per cent to […]

Highlight the tangible benefits of protection through value-added support services

Many clients aren’t aware that their protection policy can give them access to practical and emotional support for coping with bereavement or serious illness. Such additional services can really add value, and help your clients see the tangible benefits of protection. Scottish Widows Care comes with every protection policy at no extra cost and is […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Alistair McQueen

Aviva’s McQueen: Pensions industry must improve trust with public

The next decade will make or break the reputation of our industry. Our clients need us to make it. This period will see a record number of people entrusting us with their hard-earned money thanks to automatic enrolment. More than 10 million people have now been introduced to a workplace pension since 2012, trusting us […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Simon Hall 3rd July 2019 at 10:56 am

    If you accept this argument about the nanny state, then by logical extrapolation he should also make cannabis legal – and in fact any illegal drug.

  2. David Bennett 3rd July 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Boris

    Logic

    If he told me the time I would get a second opinion.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com