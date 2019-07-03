Boris Johnson vows to review ‘sin taxes’ in a bid to end ‘creep of the nanny state’

Conservative MP and leading contender to become prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged a review of “sin taxes” on salt, fat and sugar.

Johnson said in a press statement that he will end the “continuing creep of the nanny state” if he assumes the office of prime minister.

Johnson said the “sin taxes” hit the poorest the hardest. He said: “The recent proposal for a tax on milkshakes seems to me to clobber those who can least afford it.”

He added: “If we want people to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles, we should encourage people to walk, cycle and generally do more exercise.”

Johnson’s announcement comes as blow to Matt Hancock, the health secretary and Johnson supporter, who plans to publish a green paper on the prevention of health problems that extends the existing measures, according to reports.