Boomers want to pass on wealth but worry about savings drain

The majority of Baby Boomers believe passing on wealth to children is important, but worry about the effect it could have on their retirement prospects, Aegon research says.

The provider asked 650 adults born between 1946 and 1964 what their priorities are and the key retirement challenges they face.

Over half, 54 per cent, of Baby Boomers say passing on wealth to children is important to them.

But the desire to pass on wealth is tempered by a fifth who say it might hold them back from spending more in retirement.

For many of this generation, spending on family is already high as over a quarter, 27 per cent, say family is already a significant cost.

Yet almost one in five Baby Boomers, 19 per cent, would choose to spend any extra money on a financial gift to children.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “Transferring wealth is an ambition for many individuals and the introduction of the pension freedoms in 2015 has increased the options for doing so with over 55s now being able to access their defined contribution pension pot flexibly, taking out as much or as little as they like.

“For some retirees looking to pass on wealth, however, the desire to help family members may come at a cost if it means they hold back from spending in order to fulfil this expectation.”

He adds: “It’s good that there are now more options for transferring wealth to the next generations. But whether it’s passing on remaining defined contribution pension funds on death or granting financial gifts earlier to help children on to the housing ladder, there are complex considerations including around tax.”

How parents pass on wealth to their children is one of the most important financial issues between generations, as house price inflation for many Baby Boomers who own homes and generous defined benefit pensions have left many sitting on assets.

Research from Legal and General showed the so-called Bank of Mum and Dad contributed £6.3bn to help their children get on the housing ladder.

Royal London pensions specialist Helen Morrissey says: “While it is natural that parents want to help their children get on the housing ladder it must not be at the expense of their own financial security in retirement. Financial circumstances can change quickly and parents must take advice before lending money to their offspring on whether they can genuinely afford to manage without this money over the long term.”