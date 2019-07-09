Money Marketing
Bonus for FCA boss hangs in balance over LC&F collapse

By

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey could have to forgo a bonus if the regulator is deemed to not have dealt with the collapse of mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance effectively.

The FCA’s independent review into the failure of the firm is likely to inform performance bonus decisions for the regulator’s directors from next year.

In its annual report published today the FCA said the Renumeration Committee will consider the outcome of the review when it decides on performance-related bonuses in February 2020.

If the outcome of the review is not known by then a decision will be “deferred” until the outcome is known, the FCA said.

FCA details further concerns over mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance

Senior directors were eligible to be considered for a performance-related award up to a maximum of 35 per cent of average base salary applying during the previous year for the period under review –  1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Non-executive directors were not eligible to be considered for an award.

Source: FCA Annual Report and Accounts 2018/19

Bailey was awarded a performance bonus of £75,000 for 2018, of which £30,000 (40 per cent) was paid in May 2018. The remaining £45,000 (60 per cent) was held in deferment and was paid in March 2019 following approval by the Remuneration Committee.

For the performance year ending in March 2019 Bailey was awarded a performance bonus of £68,000, of this £27,200 (40 per cent) was paid in March 2019, the remaining £40,800 (60 per cent) will be held in deferment until March 2020 and paid at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee.

The FCA chief executive was the highest-paid director for 2019 and 2018.

Performance bonus decisions are made by the Remuneration Committee in February each year.

Jeremy Corbyn

High net worth advised fear a Corbyn-led government

A Labour-party government under leader Jeremy Corbyn is of more concern for the advised population than the ongoing impacts of Brexit, according to deVere Group. Chief executive Nigel Green says the UK’s high net worth in particular will be looking to “Corbyn-proof” their finances. He says: “Since the beginning of the year a large and […]

Tim Venner

Investment uncovered: Charles Stanley business development director on exploring a client’s financial world

Charles Stanley business development director Tim Venner outlines the benefits of in-house bespoke investment management Could you explain how you approach investment management – is it in-house, do you outsource it or combine both? We approach investment management primarily with an in-house solution for our clients. Our approach is based upon the client’s circumstances and […]

Royal London AM bolsters responsible investment team

Royal London Asset Management has made two appointments to its responsible investment team. Carlota Garcia-Manas and Beth Goldsmith both joined the company this week as analysts. Garcia-Manas has been hired as a senior analyst and will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement strategy. She will work with the wider Royal London Group to develop its […]

  1. Mike Moore 9th July 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Utter gravy train under the guise of consumer protection!!!

    • Gordon Symes 10th July 2019 at 6:53 am

      How are they judged, by fines levied for un ethical, un compliant or fraudulent behaviour picked up after the event which the regulator should have nipped in the bud before poor unsuspecting consumers were affected.

  2. Kate Pedler 10th July 2019 at 8:34 am

    A bonus for what, failure to regulate!

