‘The bomb has already gone off’: Julie Lord on the future of pension freedoms

Prominent financial planner Julie Lord has used a speech at the Personal Finance Society’s Festival of Financial Planning to warn that, without financial education, the pension freedoms will end up hurting consumers and the advice community.
Lord, who sits on the PFS’s practicioner panel and chairs Prestwood’s board, said “the bomb has already gone off” for pension freedoms, but this will leave many retirees vulnerable.
She said: “Its like lettering children loose in a sweet shop. They just want their money…there’s not real understanding of long term planning or long term investment.
“They don’t know anything about sequencing risk, asset allocation or safe drawdown rates.
“For people who don’t know the rules, the freedoms has been absolutely designed to screw them.”
Lord likened insistent clients, those who demand a course of action against recommendation, to “little kids having a tantrum”.
She said: “As professionals, we know this is self-sabotage.”
Lord issued a called to the financial planning profession to do more to improve financial education, for example through articles on their websites, blogs or through social media posts, on the back of fears that, though some clients may have been given bad advice since the freedoms, all planners will be “tarred with the same brush”.
She said: “We live in a culture of claims. Can you imagine in two years, all those people bothering us about payment protection insurance, will say did you transfer your pension, did you take out drawdown.
“I think we have got a really big responsibility here that the clients are getting the best possible advice, but not just clients, its getting the people who think they know better, who can’t afford advice, or don’t want to engage with the advice community, to understand what the rules are.”
It’s about time people were treated and acted like adults. Buyer beware. If people blow their money they should be cut out of any future benefits that would normally be available via the tax payer.
How is it in China people save more of their net spendable income than the UK? Because they know very well there isn’t a benefit system to fall back on.
Lets stop taking on everyone else’s irresponsibility.
It is the advisers that are out to purely line their own pockets with advice fees and funds under management that are irresponsible.
So called insistent clients only happen because the adviser bigs up the pros and ignores the downsides and their compliance departments want something on file.
You have clearly either had a bad personal experience with a (tied) adviser, or believe everything written on the press, because most (I grant you there are some) advisers are there to advise clients how to reach their goals and the best way of doing so – which from a pensions freedoms perspective could save clients £1,000s (even after their abbiser fees) in unnecessary tax and far improved investment returns. This is the value-for-money that advisers provide.
An individual’s NI payments cover the State Pension so the fact that they ‘blow’ other savings is entirely up to them and should not be linked….
On the other hand why not remove the lifetime limit in return for loss of state benefit and develop an inheritable pension pot that removes future generations from reliance on the state. This would be a positive for the exchequer……
You can treat people like adults but that doesn’t mean they have the mental capacity to act like adults.
Just look at the Trump election and the brexit referendum.
Being brutally honest, Pension Freedom, was a cynical, short term cash grab by George Osborne, dressed up as “giving people more choice”. The only thing on his mind, was the amount of extra tax HMRC would be able to collect, because of the amount of extra money being taken from pensions.
What he clearly never considered, is that most people are financially illiterate and they think extremely short term. The long term cost to the country of pension freedoms, will be huge.
If Governments have difficulty educating do you really think that the adviser community will be any more successful. Anyway it isn’t our job we are financial advisers not teachers. Yet again we have people with the view that we are social workers, teachers, confessors and goodness knows what else. Shouldn’t we just stick to our knitting?
Anyway do we really want to deal with people that are that daft?
The real answer lies in legislation. The legislators created the mess, it is their responsibility to sort it (but don’t hold your breath):
1.Increase triviality to £50k
2. If you need an audit you have to engage a regulated auditor. So if you want to access your pension you should have to use a regulated adviser and charges should be taxed (not on the HMRC sense, but in the sense prevailing in the legal profession).
“As professionals, we know this is self-sabotage” The damage was done by the industry’s collective silence when Osborne announced this. There were too many marketing departments putting out messages of support to what on the face of it was ‘motherhood and apple pie’ and too few criticisms made public by the many industry professionals who could see this car crash of a policy for what it was.
Siz
I was one amongst several who were saying from the very start what an awful idea this was. It was so transparently a ploy to rake in more revenue. An annuity drip feeds revenue – pension ‘freedom’ cascades it in. A pretty short term view, but then what’s new? All Governments take the short term view.