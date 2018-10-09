Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bolsonaro leads as Brazil heads to second round

Credit: TacioPhilip

By Thomas Smith, Manager of the Neptune Latin America Fund

With 99% of the votes counted, the Brazilian election will move to a second round run-off between right wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro and left wing candidate Fernando Haddad.

Read how this could affect investments

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these sectors. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
9

FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

economical investment

Consolidator gears up for more acquisitions as loss reduces

Consolidator Succession reduced its loss in 2017 and says it is in discussions with around 20 firms over potential acquisitions. Succession Holdings, which is the parent company of the wealth management and platform businesses, increased turnover at its advice business by 71 per cent last year, growing from £26.4m in 2016 to £45.3m in 2017. Total […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Ian McKenna: Are robo-advice users really protected?

It is important the industry finds ways to make investing easier but we must remember rules have evolved for good reason The debate over the regulatory standards for robo-advisers continues to intensify. The FCA’s recent review into automated advice services made it clear online discretionary investment managers must meet the same suitability standards as advisers. […]

Platform tech firm FNZ valued at £1.6bn as stake sold

HIG Capital has sold its stake in platform tech provider FNZ in a deal valuing the company that powers some of the UK’s largest platforms at £1.65bn. Institutional investor La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Generation Investment Management will acquire holdings in the business. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment