Money Marketing
View more on these topics

BNY Mellon and Hymans Robertson to launch drawdown tool for IFAs

By

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bankBNY Mellon Investment Management and Hymans Robertson are set to launch a drawdown tool for  financial advisers, Money Marketing has learned.

The tool will enable advisers to create drawdown plans for clients, taking into account annual income and inflation, among other factors.
It will look at the size of the client’s pension pot alongside post code-based life expectancy data to assess the likelihood of meeting income
objectives in retirement.

Advisers will be able to simulate multiple scenarios for clients, including the selection of funds of varying risk, and adjusting duration and
income withdrawal levels.

Five of BNY Mellon IM’s risk-rated funds will be available, catering for different attitudes to risk: Newton Global Dynamic Bond, Newton Multi-Asset Diversified, Newton Multi-Asset Income, Newton Multi-Asset Balanced and Newton Multi-Asset Growth.

BNY Mellon IM UK and Ireland intermediary distribution head Fergus McCarthy says: “Advisers increasingly need to demonstrate good governance and ongoing value for money to their clients, as well as an ability to explain long and shorter-term risks from both an investment and longevity point of view.”

Hymans Robertson strategy director Stephen Birch adds: “Critically, the tool provides a more realistic forecast of life expectancy.”

Recommended

Phil Wickenden
1

Phil Wickenden: Can you manage competing retirement income objectives?

Almost three years on from the start of the pension freedoms, people approaching retirement are looking for the most effective and efficient way to use the flexibility, while also balancing the various risks that come with this freedom of choice. While there are undoubtedly many opportunities, there are also challenges for both clients and their […]

Building confidence in retirement saving

If the pensions industry has started 2018 as it means to go on, recent research on retirement incomes from Prudential suggests things have got off on the right foot. The annual ‘Class of…’ research found that among 1,000 people planning to retire this year, the average expected retirement income is £19,900 a year. This is […]

Guide

Guide: reporting to the Pensions Regulator — what and when?

Johnson Fleming has published a step-by-step guide demonstrating the importance of record keeping and reporting, and how it can ensure you operate a successful scheme. The guide takes you through some key questions you need to ask and identifies the information you need to obtain. The topics include: why you need to keep records and the benefits of doing this; registering your scheme; what information you need to record to ensure you meet the Pensions Regulator’s requirements; and what items need to be recorded and when.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of broken piggy bank

FSCS pays out £1.8m over Merchant Capital claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has paid out £1.8m over 825 claims regarding collapsed firm Merchant Capital, data provided to Money Marketing shows. Merchant Capital was the structured products arm of Merchant House Group and collapsed in 2013. Reyker Securities became custodian and administrator for investors who had a total of £400m in Merchant Capital structured […]

Brexit weighs heavier than Mifid II on analysts’ job moves

Fund groups are taking on more analysts from investment banks on the back of European regulatory change as large brokers increase their focus on Brexit, recruiters say. Under Mifid II, asset managers are required to separate the cost of broker research from portfolio transaction costs and, in most cases, are bearing the costs internally. The […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. robert reid 4th April 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Given the recent moves on charging for TVAS wont this be chargeable?

Leave a comment