BNY Mellon distribution head departs

BNY Mellon’s head of distribution in the UK and Ireland Fergus McCarthy has stood down from the position.

He is currently on gardening leave, but it is unclear at this stage where his next role in the industry will be.

McCarthy was poached from his sales manager role at Martin Currie to become sales director at Investec Asset Management in 2012, before moving on to BNY Mellon in 2014.

He had previously worked as a broker support adviser at Jupiter and head of broker support at Axa Investment Managers.

A BNY Mellon spokeswoman says: “I can confirm that Fergus McCarthy, head of UK and Ireland intermediary, is leaving the business and is currently serving his notice on gardening leave.

“Fergus has made a significant contribution to the business during his tenure. We wish Fergus all the best with his next opportunity and thank him for his hard work and leadership over the past five years.

“We have a highly experienced team in the UK, comprising of Nick Thiem, head of UK private banks and wealth managers, Adrian Gough, head of strategic accounts, Al McMutrie, head of UK partnerships and Mike Ferguson, head of UK regions, who, with their teams will continue to serve our clients in the UK.

“The four team heads will report to Hilary Lopez, head of intermediary distribution for Europe, with immediate effect.”