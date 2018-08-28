Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Blog: What happened to British Steel advice firm boss’s other companies?

By

Question-Marks-700.jpgThe British Steel Pension Scheme saga, which centred on transfer advice given to workers at the giant plant in Port Talbot, brought advice firm Active Wealth and its director Darren Reynolds much publicity.

The FCA removed Active Wealth’s permissions to do pensions transfers in December 2017 and it was declared insolvent in February after failing to appear before MPs conducting an enquiry into the scheme.

According to documents published on Companies House and insolvency listings site The Gazette, three companies Reynolds is or was associated with have now also been wound-up or dissolved.

A search of Reynolds’s business interests by Money Marketing shows a company called Simple Pension Administration, which is described as a “financial intermediation” business, was wound-up on 8 August.

A HM Revenue and Customs spokesman says that HMRC issued the order to wind-up the company in this instance.

According to an earlier notice published on The Gazette, commissioners from HM Revenue and Customs issued a petition to wind-up Simple Pension Adminstration at the end of July.

Reynolds was a director at Simple Pension Administration from 16 July 2008 until 1 December 2016. When he resigned, he owned more than 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent of shares in the business.

Another individual, Maria Julie-Ann Reynolds is also listed as a director during the same period, and Simon Reynolds is listed as the current director.

The last annual accounts made up to 31 July 2016 show Simple Pension Administration made a profit of £267,738 in the financial year, attributed to a Mr D Reynolds and Mrs M Reynolds.

Another firm, Active PMC, described as conducting “activities auxiliary to financial intermediation” where Reynolds was a director was dissolved via a “compulsory strike-off” on 21 August.

A further, separate company called Advice Review Centre, where Reynolds and Maria Julie-Ann Reynolds are also directors, was issued a notice for compulsory strike-off on 31 July.

Reynolds declined to comment.

Money Marketing ‘s reporting on the legacy of BSPS and the role of advisers

Recommended

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
18

British Steel IFA Active Wealth goes into liquidation

Active Wealth, one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga, has gone into liquidation. An insolvency notice published by The Gazette on 12 February shows liquidator Crossfields was appointed on 5 February by the creditors. The Midlands-based firm has attracted attention for its role […]

Standard Life Aberdeen begins share buyback after Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen has begun buying back shares from investors after selling its life arm to Phoenix. According to a stock exchange announcement this morning, SLA has purchased nearly 770,000 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 318p a share, costing SLA around £245m. The announcement adds that SLA intends to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Employers pour cold water on financial advice for staff

Employers do not believe investment in financial advice would benefit their employees, research has found. Findings from Chase de Vere and research provider Lightbulb show fewer  firms are willing to prioritise advice compared to last year. The joint survey asked employers to consider the value of advice, the involvement of firms in assisting with retirement […]

Mark Carney 480

Govt denies asking Carney to stay longer as Bank head

The Treasury has denied  reports that it “quietly approached” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney asking him to stay in the role for an extra year after his scheduled departure in June 2019, Reuters reports. Carney’s tenure as the Bank’s chief is already longer than expected. When Carney took over the role in 2013, he agreed […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com