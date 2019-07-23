Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Blog: SJP’s charges and the unanswered questions

By

You may have seen some reporting on St James’s Place’s charges over the weekend courtesy of The Sunday Times. First up, kudos for continuing to push such an influential but guarded firm on such an important topic.

Specifically, the claim was made that on a £1m pot invested over 20 years, clients would see almost half their profits disappear in charges, which are “far higher than its best-known-rivals”.

The comparison is made with Hargreaves – while it is technically speaking, an advice proposition, I do have sympathy with SJP’s argument that it may well be-lighter touch, designed for those graduating from Hargreaves’ ever-popular do-it-yourself route, and not wanting full-fat financial planning.

But the larger point is that the way the maths is done doesn’t add up for me, and there seem to be a number of contradictions about what bit of which proposition is counted, and how.

Here is how The Sunday Times article, citing research from Candid Financial Advice, quotes Hargreaves’ charges, when comparing the most popular advised portfolios with each service (medium-risk for Hargreaves, the managed funds portfolio for SJP).

And SJP’s…

Several questions arise here, and more generally with the way the article is presented:

  1. Under Mifid II, wouldn’t all ongoing advice services have to conduct an annual review? Hargreaves’ optional extra fee implies you can opt out of the annual review, which doesn’t seem to sit well with the Mifid II requirements to ensure ongoing suitability. What does ongoing advice look like without an annual review anyway? What are you charging 1 per cent for? I ran this by former FCA man Rory Percival. His verdict? “It’s a good question and a lot of money for something we are having difficulty thinking of.” I’d rather not assume, but I would assume the 1 per cent quoted for Hargreaves is actually initial, and the 0.365 per cent is for all ongoing advice, which it would be okay to opt out of?
  2. The whole point of the research is to show SJP is more expensive than Hargreaves’ (comparable) advice service. But let’s add those charges up. For Hargreaves, at a minimum, you’ve got the platform at 0.25 per cent, the advice at 1 per cent, and the portfolio at 0.52 per cent. That’s 1.77 all in. SJP includes platform, fund, and advice costs at 1.68 per cent, 0.9 percentage points less on an annual basis. The Sunday Times article makes no mention of tiering in the Hargreaves portfolio costs that could counteract this, nor that opting out of the ongoing advice service means, on that face of it, SJP clients are getting something Hargreaves clients are not for a similar cost.
  3. There are no further words on the calculation, except that SJP applies a 5 per cent initial entry charge on funds. But over a 20 year time span as quoted in the article, surely these would become less and less significant as a one off cost at the start of investing. Say the Hargreaves client had less than £250,000 and decided to take ongoing advice. They would be paying 0.45 per cent, plus 1 per cent plus 0.365 per cent, plus 0.52 per cent, or 2.3 per cent in all. On an annual basis that’s now 0.62 percentage points more than SJP. We also don’t know the initial cost of advice at each offering (the fugues currently quoted for both appear to be for ongoing, unless my assumption above is correct), but there are permutations of this equation where SJP clients pay less in overall charges at the end of the day, surely? (Feel free to correct me on my maths here, of course).
  4. The only way this doesn’t hold is if the investor continually tops up their pots, at which point the entry/exit fees at SJP restart – they taper down by 1 per cent a year to zero otherwise. It would be a reasonable caveat to include, but this hasn’t been mentioned in the reporting.
  5. These are all notwithstanding performance effects of course, so the returns post-charges could theoretically be far higher for an SJP advised client than the Hargreaves advised one. The level of 6 per cent, constant, is what has been assumed in the Sunday Times article. I know assumptions have to be made, but that’s a lot of leeway when looking at the importance of downside protection, on say, sequencing risk and pound-cost ravaging.

For the purposes of consumer-facing journalism, the way the information is presented as stands currently serves its purpose. But if the smell test is actually getting senior staff at SJP to sit up and take notice of what remains a very valid challenge over its fees, it’s too easy too brush off analysis like this if every intricacy isn’t covered.

Let’s hope SJP doesn’t read the latest criticism as just another from media types who simply don’t understand its model. The point still stands that it is more expensive – we just need to make sure we are 100 per cent accurate on how.

Justin Cash is editor at Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon snaps up long-serving Standard Life employee

Aegon has appointed Leigh-Ann Plenderleith as its chief actuary and financial strategy director to drive the strategy for capital management, asset/liability matching and market consistent value across the business. Plenderleith joins this month from Standard Life where she has worked for 19 years and will report to chief financial officer Stephen McGee. She replaces James […]
4

Govt proposes NHS pensions shake up to defuse crisis

High earning doctors should be able to reduce their pension contributions to avoid being penalised by the tapered annual allowance, the government says. A consultation published by the Department of Health and Social Care suggests a ‘50/50’ proposal where members could reduce the amount of pension they build up alongside the amount paid. Health professionals […]

Payment-Fine-Currency-Money-700.jpg

Dividends reach record levels despite profit pressure

Dividends at UK companies reached record levels in the second quarter, but experts are warning that the real picture may not be as rosy as some shareholders think. UK dividends rose 14.5 per cent to an all-time high of £37.8bn in the second quarter, beating the previous record in 2017 by £4.4bn, according to Link […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms’ drawdown solutions vital to good advice, says 7IM

Platforms that have well-developed drawdown solutions will be best placed to help advisers navigate clients through retirement, says Seven Investment Management. 7IM head of intermediary Verona Kenny says platforms with strong offerings in the drawdown space are vital for proper client management. Speaking to Money Marketing, Kenny says: “Challenges for advisers to navigate include ensuring […]
2

Incoming PM Johnson should reform tax relief  

There is an opportunity to abolish the tapered annual allowance and reform pensions tax relief more widely under Boris Johnson’s incoming government, experts say. The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip was elected leader of the Conservative party today and will take over as prime minister tomorrow. Johnson beat off challenger and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt […]

Threesixty warns of product governance complacency

Support service provider Threesixty has warned advisers not to be “complacent” about new product governance rules, which came into effect in January last year. The company claims that many advisory and discretionary management firms are yet to adapt to changes or remain “unaware” of the new requirements. To combat this Threesixty has made its product […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com