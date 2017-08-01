Blog: SJP is not for turning

I rarely look forward to St James’ Place results days.
Not because I’m not fascinated by them. Believe me, I am. Or because they are complicated. Believe me, they are, more so than for any other business I have encountered as a journalist.
It’s because I know I will be left with the same irreconcilable feeling of déjà vu that I always am. It’s because I still can’t make head nor tail of why certain aspects of SJP’s business model continue to operate in the way that they do.
I had that same feeling last week when the firm published an update for the first half of 2017.
I’m sure SJP harbour similar feelings about us in the press. It’s as if we are ramming our heads against different sides of the same wall. When we harp on about exit fees, SJP’s communications people are undoubtedly tearing their hair out that they have checked them with the FCA time and time again and if its good enough for them, it should be good enough for the rest of us.
I did a quick search for references to exit fees – as well as “deferred advice charges”, chief executive David Bellamy’s preferred term- which yielded an unsurprising zero results.
SJP offered, letter for letter, the same paragraph that featured in another set of results back in February to explain its model:
“…since around half of our new business does not generate net income in the first six years, the level of income will increase as a result of new business from six years ago becoming cash generative. This deferral of cash generation means the business always has six years’ worth of funds in the ‘gestation’ period.”
No luck there on furthering our debate then, so I wanted to have a look at another head-numbing issue: the apparent cross-subsidy of SJP’s advice activities through its fund management arm.
Here’s the latest numbers, with SJP’s explanation:
The £27.1m loss for the advice business is higher than for the same period a year previously, and comes despite advice charges increasing from £236.2m to £315.8m in the six months ended this June.
We have written about this extensively before: the apparent cross-subsidy persists and there is a lack of sufficient explanation as to why it is permissible under RDR rules.
A reminder: these rules mandate that advice cannot act as a loss-leader, and prevents firms from “unreasonably” cross-subsiding the cost of providing advice from other parts of the value chain, for example, through their products.
“The allocation of costs and profit between the adviser’s charge and product cost should be such that any cross-subsidisation is insignificant in the long term,” as the FCA puts it.
Is advice still a ‘loss-leader’ despite FCA rules?
A new path forward?
What is more interesting than SJP’s reluctance to address ongoing external concerns is that it is at least paying lip service to a potential reduction in fees at some point in the future, partly due to low yields in the current climate.
Among principal risks to the business, it lists the following:
“Competitor activity in the adviser-based wealth management market may result in a reduction in new business volumes, reduced retention of existing business, pressure on margins for both new and existing business and the potential loss of partners and key employees. The low yield environment places additional pressure on client charges and advice fees.”
But will that actually lead to SJP cutting its fees? Or it changing anything about the way it works for that matter?
I highly doubt it. It’s pretty clear by now that, whatever advisers may think of the model, SJP aren’t changing it any time soon.
Justin Cash is news editor at Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1
Cross- Subsidy / Contingent Charging, both are In total conflict with the RDR, both are in Conflict of the FSA/FCA Rules, So please, how on earth is it allowed, To the Point, as Far as I am concerned they should be Employed, as they are completely paid by One Regulated Firm, have negotiated enhanced “VQB” and are basically still paid commission.
Indeed I have said as much is a previous post about them actually being employees.
It would be interesting to know how much SJP spends on clever clogs advice from sharp lawyers to in effect circumvent the spirit of the rules of both the regulator and HMRC.
What ever else they are good at ‘smoke and mirrors’ seems to be their best suite.
If the Advice Process is supported by redistributing profit from the charged AMC’s then that is blatant Contingent Charging, It also implies the process is financially flawed
The reason why certain aspects of SJP’s business model continue to operate in the way that they do is that the FCA turns a blind eye.
Perhaps it’s in that direction that MM should be concentrating its investigatory endeavours.
“This deferral of cash generation means the business always has six years’ worth of funds in the ‘gestation’ period.”
From a presentation I went to at SJP which put me off totally and was admittedly some years ago I got the idea that after 6 years the idea would be to set up a new “more suitable” investment, which would then lock you in for a further 6 years, as well of course as costing you 5%.
Incorrect,
Why is it that ever single time SJP is mentioned, the usual suspects appear and post inaccurate and misleading information. Julian, please go and speak to someone at SJP before you continuing with your usual line of commenting on every post. And before you ask, no I do not work for SJP! It might be prudent to try and grow your own business before slating others.
Okay. So what, if you have any, are your answers to the various questions posed by Mr Cash in his article? Or are they just figments of an over-active imagination?
Justin, do you run a business or have you ran a business ?
Look at the FSCS levy !
And to note, they do not have to answer to you me or any-one else for that matter, other than their shareholders and the FCA (to a degree)
An IFA firm I had dealings with a few years ago had a totally non-compliant website and were doing other non-compliant stuff. Interestingly none of this non-compliance affected customers or the advice they received, which was still pretty good.
The FSA/FCA never seemed to notice what was going on.
My guess is that any of us could run an SJP type of model and, providing the customers were happy then the FCA wouldn’t really care.
I’m coming to the conclusion that its the compliance consultants that are causing us all the additional work, gold and platinum plating the FCAs rules whereas the FCA don’t seem especially bothered providing the clients are well cared for.
If you get lots of complaints or are recommending toxic junk then the FCA might eventually find you and use those rules to shut you down.
I don’t think the FCA does find and shut down firms that have sold and are still selling toxic junk. It seems just to stand by and let them carry on year after year until the tidal waves of complaints start crashing over them.
They’re usually completely unable to defend themselves against these complaints and they have no PII cover in respect of the resulting liabilities, so they swiftly go under and their liabilities fall on the rest of us by way of the FSCS. The FCA appears to play no part in this process, least of all in terms of preventing UCIS mis-selling in the first place.
If this isn’t an accurate summation of the situation, doubtless somebody will correct me.