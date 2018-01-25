Blog: Where a collapsed DFM fits into the British Steel DB transfer web

The collapse of discretionary fund manager Strand Capital has caught the eye of market watchers wary of defined benefit transfer activity at the British Steel Pension Scheme.

Money Marketing has covered the administration proceedings on a number of occasions, but there is also a paper trail leading back to companies and individuals around advice to transfer out of BSPS.

Strand’s demise

Let’s recap the demise of Strand Capital first. An administrator’s report published earlier in January shed light on a host of failings that led to the collapse of the firm.

It was put into special administration back in May 2017. London-based Strand, which had around 3,000 clients and £86m in funds under management, has links with Kent-based DFM Gallium Fund Solutions.

The administrators note that around £8.5m of funds was not fully under the control of Strand when it collapsed, and to fix the position “involved liaising with a number of banks and other parties, including Gallium”, suggesting some of Strand’s money was run through Gallium.

Gallium itself has been linked with a number of high-risk BSPS transfers and is understood to have invested money placed with popular Sipp providers linked to introducers facilitating transfers out of the scheme through a platform called Vega Algorithms.

What is interesting about Strand, Gallium and BSPS are not only the connections between them but a broader web of entities.

For instance the administrator’s report says asset management conglomerate Optima Worldwide Group purchased Strand in 2014, and made an investment into the company to develop an algorithmic trading platform.

This went live in February 2016. Before then, Strand Capital only arranged investments in Optima bonds, but these tailed off “as alternative investment products were introduced by the company” the administrators say.

Continuing the web

A company called 5Alpha provided IT services to Strand. The administrators say that around November 2016, a “significant portion” of Strand’s investments were moved to the Irish domiciled 5Alpha Adventurous Fund and/or Conservative Fund.

5Alpha is connected to Vega Algorithms, a technology and research company which is an authorised representative of Gallium, according to the FCA’s register; a director, Steffen Hoyemsvoll, holds CF30 customer functions for Gallium and gave an interview in February 2017 in his capacity as portfolio manager at 5Alpha.

He is also linked to Vega Algorithms as an appointed representative and held the CF30 customer function at Strand from 10 March 2015 until the 7 April 2017.

Hoyemsvoll is connected with another director, Hamilton Keats who held CF1 functions at Strand from October 2014 until March 2017.

Keats was also a CF30 customer for Strand from September 2014 until March 2017 and he is currently a shareholder in 5Alpha.

A master trust called My Workplace Pension also links the two directors, Strand and the BSPS.

A document on the My Workplace Pension website lists Strand as one of its fund managers and says: “Strand Capital is part of Optima Worldwide Group…The lead managers for Strand are Hamilton Keats, a physicist and statistician from Imperial College London and Steffen Hoyemsvoll a physicist from University of Oxford.”

Celtic Wealth Management

Introducer Celtic Wealth Management, which provided leads to Active Wealth, and its managing director Clive Howells are also tied to My Workplace Pension through a company called Bespoke Pension Solutions and director Gavin McCloskey.

According to records on Companies House, McCloskey was director of Bespoke Pension Solutions until January 2014.

In March 2015 Howells became a director of Bespoke Pension Solutions.

Both Bespoke Pension Solutions and Celtic Wealth Management have the same address in Wales.

McCloskey was a also director of a firm called MWP Pension until December 2015 which was appointed to do marketing for My Workplace Pension, according to the BBC.