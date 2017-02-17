Blair calls for UK to ‘rise up’ and reconsider Brexit

Former prime minister Tony Blair has argued British people need to “rise up” against the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and change their minds about Brexit.

The BBC reports Blair claims UK voters took part in the EU referendum last year “without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit”.

Speaking to pro-European campaign group Open Britain today, Blair said the benefits of Brexit would be “largely illusory” and leaving the EU would be “painful”.

The UK voted to leave the EU in June by 52 per cent, compared with 48 per cent who voted to remain.

Blair said: “All I’m saying is a very, very simple thing, that this is the beginning of the debate – that if a significant part of that 52 per cent show real change of mind, however you measure it, we should have the opportunity to reconsider this decision.

“Whether you do it through another referendum or another method, that’s a second order question.

“But this issue is the single most important decision this country has taken since the Second World War and debate can’t now be shut down about it.”

He added: “This is a Government for Brexit, of Brexit and dominated by Brexit – it’s a mono-purpose political entity and nothing else therefore truly matters.”

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger article 50 and the start of formal Brexit negotiations by the end of March.

Downing Street has said it is “absolutely committed” to seeing Brexit through.