Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Blackrock warns ESG disclosure rules could block UK listings

By

Major asset managers are protesting proposed rules which would force them to disclose more information about what discussions they have had about environment, social and governance issues with the companies they invest in,

The Financial Reporting Council UK Stewardship Code, which aims to set a best practice for funds’ oversight of the companies they invest in could drive lead to a slowdown in corporate activity, Blackrock says.

In a response to a consultation, Blackrock, which remains the largest asset manager in the world by assets under management, has warned that making too much information on how investors engage with their holding companies over these issues public may drive firms away from the UK market altogether.

Blackrock says: “It may in fact, instead of raising the bar across the market, prompt some market participants to opt out entirely.

“This could include companies considering whether to list in the UK. If such companies believe that, were they to become a public company, any attempts to engage on difficult issues with shareholders will become the next case study in those shareholders’ public disclosures, there is a real risk not only that they will be disinclined to have those conversations, but also that they will not put themselves in a position of having to hold the conversations in the first place.”

According to Reuters reports, Allianz Global Investors and Jupiter Fund Management have also warned against “overly prescriptive rules” on disclosures.

Recommended

support service providers

Industry needs to communicate value of advice more study says

The financial advice profession has to collaborate more to promote the value of advice as a study finds one third of people shy away from taking advice due to concerns about trust. The findings come from a detailed look at the nation’s wealth and debt in research commissioned by Open Money and conducted by the […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
7

MPs refuse to back down on contingent charging ban

The work and pensions select committee of MPs has reiterated its calls for action on contingent charging after the FCA’s decision not to take up its recommendation and ban the practice for defined benefit transfers. In a statement today, the committee says there has been “no change” in its view of the damage caused by […]
1

Liz Field: What does the future hold for regulation?

The FCA currently faces multiple challenges. Brexit remains a primary focus due to the protracted preparations for a new regulatory relationship with the European Union, while the December rollout of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime means that corporate culture and governance also stand front and centre. Alongside this, technological change, innovation and the use […]

Debt advice levy could see banks pay £100m more

Banks could be asked to contribute an extra £100m towards the cost of debt advice, under plans being pushed by the government’s new guidance service. Former FSA boss Sir Hector Sants, now chair of the Money and Pensions Service, tells the Times he is highly likely to demand an increase in the debt advice levy, […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Competition watchdog probes payday lender merger

The Competition and Markets Authority is to conduct an inquiry into whether a potential merger between sub-prime credit providers Provident Financial and Non-Standard Finance would lead to a less competitive marketplace. In an announcement today, the CMA says it is considering whether or not the merger would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for […]

Money laundering probe targets £80m London properties

The High Court has issued a freezing order on three London homes worth £80m, as the government takes another step forward in its anti money-laundering crackdown. The National Crime Agency asked for an Unexplained Wealth Order against an unnamed foreign official last week, the BBC reports. In only the second ever use of such an […]

Andrew Tully: Steps to ease your PI pain

The number of defined benefit transfers has reduced from the peak we saw a year or so ago, but demand from clients who want to consider if a transfer is suitable remains high. Advisers need to make sure their processes keep up to date with the continuing changes from the FCA. However, it is the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com