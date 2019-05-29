Blackrock warns ESG disclosure rules could block UK listings

Major asset managers are protesting proposed rules which would force them to disclose more information about what discussions they have had about environment, social and governance issues with the companies they invest in,

The Financial Reporting Council UK Stewardship Code, which aims to set a best practice for funds’ oversight of the companies they invest in could drive lead to a slowdown in corporate activity, Blackrock says.

In a response to a consultation, Blackrock, which remains the largest asset manager in the world by assets under management, has warned that making too much information on how investors engage with their holding companies over these issues public may drive firms away from the UK market altogether.

Blackrock says: “It may in fact, instead of raising the bar across the market, prompt some market participants to opt out entirely.

“This could include companies considering whether to list in the UK. If such companies believe that, were they to become a public company, any attempts to engage on difficult issues with shareholders will become the next case study in those shareholders’ public disclosures, there is a real risk not only that they will be disinclined to have those conversations, but also that they will not put themselves in a position of having to hold the conversations in the first place.”

According to Reuters reports, Allianz Global Investors and Jupiter Fund Management have also warned against “overly prescriptive rules” on disclosures.