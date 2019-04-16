Blackrock rebounds passing £6.5trn of assets under management

Blackrock has confirmed its position as the world’s biggest asset manager, as it passed £6.5trn assets under management.

The company saw $65bn investor inflows in the first quarter of the year.

The asset manager giant came back from the last year’s turbulent final quarter, when the firm’s assets dipped below £6trn.

Since December, Blackrock saw a major overhaul among the ranks of its top managers and regional offices. Part of the re-structure saw an appointment of Sarah Melvin to the newly created role of head of UK.

Blackrock brand holds top spot across European asset managers

In its financial report from today, Blackrock claimed number one market share of global exchange traded industry flows for its ETFs product iShares.

Blackrock saw revenue increase from its investment technology platform Aladdin.

Blackrock chairman and chief executive Larry Flink said the company continues strategically invest in the technology business. He said Aladdin’ revenue grew 11 per cent year-over-year, and the business entered an exclusive agreement to acquire investment software company eFront.

“The combination of eFront with Aladdin will set a new standard in investment and risk management technology, vastly expanding Aladdin’s alternatives capabilities and providing a whole-portfolio technology solution to clients

Flink says: “The breadth of our investment capabilities, spanning index, alphaseeking, alternatives and cash, coupled with our industry-leading technology and portfolio construction capabilities, allowed us to generate strong flows and continue to meet the evolving needs of our global clients.”

“BlackRock continues to build and evolve our organization, ahead of changing client needs, in order to drive strong investment performance, enhance the client experience and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”