Blackrock manager poached by Troy Asset Management

Troy Asset Management has appointed Mark Wharrier as an assistant manager on the £3.5bn Trojan Income fund alongside manager Francis Brooke and assistant manager Hugo Ure.

Wharrier joins Troy Asset Management from BlackRock where he headed up the UK equity income team and was co-manager of the £411m UK Income fund and the £51m Income and Growth Investment trust.

Brooke says: “The Troy UK equity income franchise has grown significantly in recent years and incorporates not only the Trojan Income fund and the Troy Income & Growth trust, but a number of other important mandates. The addition of a third experienced fund manager will strengthen our team and both Hugo and I are delighted that Mark is joining us.

“I have known Mark for many years and his investment approach and style is highly complementary to our own. He brings significant investment experience and has an excellent track record in managing UK equity income portfolios.”

David Goldman, co-manager on BlackRock UK Income, has been appointed co- manager on the BlackRock Income and Growth trust with immediate effect.

Adam Avigdori, who has managed the trust since November 2011, continues as co-portfolio manager. Avigdori is also a senior director and co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income fund.