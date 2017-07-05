Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Blackrock manager poached by Troy Asset Management

By
Direction-Business-Strategy-Choice-Decision-Crossroad-700.jpg

Troy Asset Management has appointed Mark Wharrier as an assistant manager on the £3.5bn Trojan Income fund alongside manager Francis Brooke and assistant manager Hugo Ure.

Wharrier joins Troy Asset Management from BlackRock where he headed up the UK equity income team and was co-manager of the £411m UK Income fund and the £51m Income and Growth Investment trust.

Brooke says: “The Troy UK equity income franchise has grown significantly in recent years and incorporates not only the Trojan Income fund and the Troy Income & Growth trust, but a number of other important mandates. The addition of a third experienced fund manager will strengthen our team and both Hugo and I are delighted that Mark is joining us.

“I have known Mark for many years and his investment approach and style is highly complementary to our own. He brings significant investment experience and has an excellent track record in managing UK equity income portfolios.”

David Goldman, co-manager on BlackRock UK Income, has been appointed co- manager on the BlackRock Income and Growth trust with immediate effect.

Adam Avigdori, who has managed the trust since November 2011, continues as co-portfolio manager. Avigdori is also a senior director and co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income fund.

Most Read

Recommended

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

mark_wharrier

Should investors worry about Blackrock’s Wharrier exit?

Investors holding the £411m BlackRock UK Income fund should not be alarmed by the departure of high profile fund manager Mark Wharrier, fund selectors have said. Today, BlackRock has announced that Wharrier, who also had stints at NewSmith Asset Management, Merril Lynch and Mercury Asset Management, will be leaving the US giant asset manager after six […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

The Share Centre set to cut charges after FCA pricing pressure

The Share Centre is lowering its ongoing fund charges by 25 basis points after mounting regulatory pressure on price competitiveness. In the FCA’s interim report on the asset management industry, The Share Centre and Hargreaves Lansdown were noted among the most expensive firms when considering total costs of services on a mid-risk rated portfolio. But […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment