Blackrock brand holds top spot across European asset managers

Blackrock has been named most attractive brand among European asset manager firms, according to the annual report Fund Brand 50.

The study, by corporate services company Broadridge Financial Services, monitors the influence of brand on third-party fund selection.

Fund Brand 50 is based on intensive interviews with nearly 900 of Europe’s most significant fund selectors, asking them to name their top three suppliers based on ten brand drivers including: appealing investment strategy, client-orientated thinking, innovation and solidity.

This year’s top four went unchanged from 2018’s. Blackrock, was followed by JP Morgan, Fidelity and Pictet.

Movers and shakers

Companies, that made the biggest leaps in rankings, have diverse backgrounds, product scale and investment expertise.

French asset manager Amundi was a fresh entrant in the top ten and Natixis, also French, jumped 11 places compared to last year.

Below the top tier, the fastest rising brands included a mix of international managers including US managers Morgan Stanley, T Rowe Price and Wellington Management; UK provider, Hermes and the Franco-German Group Oddo.

Some new entrants to the top 50 include Baillie Gifford, Dr. Jens Erhardt, and the U.S. giant Wellington Management.

Top 10 cross-border groups ranked by total brand score

Rank Fund Group Rank Change 1 BlackRock 0 2 JPMorgan AM 0 3 Fidelity 0 4 Pictet AM 0 5 M&G Investments +1 6 Schroders -1 7 Robeco +2 8 DWS -1 9 Invesco -1 10 Amundi +2

Broadridge Global Distribution Solutions managing director Diana Mackay says: “This year’s brand rankings prove, more than ever before, that brand success is not simply about scale, price and performance.

“Mifid II has had a disruptive effect on the industry bringing price to the fore in fund selection but this is a direct route to commoditization.

“Active managers now need to work harder to develop propositions and personalities that fund buyers and their clients will see as authentic and want to connect with. It is the difference between ‘love’ and ‘like’.”