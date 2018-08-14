Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Billy Burrows: Changing the angle on annuities  

By

Industry should focus on annuitisation as a concept rather than an annuity as a product

In last month’s article, I looked at how retirement advice does not have to be black or white. There are solutions that bridge the gap between annuities and drawdown, and plenty of scope to innovate the way advice is delivered.

With annuities in particular, we need a more open-minded approach.

One way of doing this is to talk about annuitisation as a concept rather than an annuity as a product.

Billy Burrows: Retirement options don’t need to be black or white

Economists have long been interested in the concept of annuitisation and have argued that the best way to stretch an income over a person’s lifetime is to purchase an annuity.

They talk about the annuity puzzle: why, if annuities provide the optimum income payments for someone who wants to maximise their lifetime income without taking risk, do so many favour higher risk drawdown options?

The answer to this riddle has always been twofold. First, many are reluctant to make irrevocable decisions. Second, an option that does not pay a lump sum to heirs is less attractive. We can add now add a third reason – pension freedoms.

But the grass is not always greener. As we know, drawdown may not provide the same income as an annuity and there are significant risks.

MPs call for secondary annuities market rethink

The best case for annuities I have ever come across was in a US publication called Annuitisation – it shouldn’t be a secret. It made some powerful arguments as to why people should take them more seriously:

  • Many are concerned about their pension income and risk of outliving their financial asset.
  • There is a strong desire to preserve one’s standard of living in the long term.
  • Many older people want simplicity and structure in their financial affairs.
  • They are coming to grips with their own mortality and expressing concern about the desire or ability of a surviving spouse to manage money in the event of their own death.

It went on to give many reasons why investors in the US do not take them more seriously:

  • The benefits of annuitisation are not sufficiently emphasised.
  • There is a desire for flexibility, control and death benefits.
  • There is a mistaken belief the same goals can be achieved by a systematic withdrawal from a mutual fund (drawdown fund).

This last point is the most important. When annuity rates were much higher it was certainly a mistaken belief; with them still close to all time lows, it is easier for drawdown to re-produce annuity type income.

If rates go up and equity markets go down, however, annuities will once again become a hard act to beat.

William Burrows is retirement director at Better Retirement

Recommended
13

Sipp provider faces 500 FOS claims

A law firm says it has submitted 500 claims to the Financial Ombudsman Service over an embattled Sipp provider. Pressure has been increasing on Liberty Sipp over misselling allegations, with the latest round of cases valued at £18m. Solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co allege Liberty Sipp failed to treat customers fairly by accepting a […]

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg
2

Economy undeterred by Brexit clouds

Britain’s economy rebounded in the second quarter despite Brexit uncertainty according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. GDP expanded by 0.4 per cent in April to June, but on an annual basis the growth rate picked up 1.3 per cent in the second quarter. This was only a touch above a nearly six-year low […]

Advice advisers eraser
4

Why I went restricted: Three advisers share their stories

Some advisers are welded to independence but for others restricted status makes more sense. Three restricted advice firms share their experiences  The one-man band  Lowland Financial managing director Graeme Mitchell became restricted after he was advised that a one-man band would not be able to demonstrate true independence after the Retail Distribution Review. “I took compliance advise and spoke to the FCA asking how feasible is it for a one-man band to demonstrate […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Cinema-Reel-Movie-Film-Projector-700.jpg

Bankers and celebrities sue film tax scheme Ingenious

A group of 500 people have launched legal action against Ingenious Media saying they were misled about film investments that were later deemed to be tax avoidance by the government. According to Bloomberg, which cites court documents, employees from companies including Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC are part of the action. British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber is […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Hornbuckle owner returns to profit as Sipp clients increase

Embark Services returned to profit in 2017 as it reported an increase in self-invested personal pension clients. Embark Services is a subsidiary of Embark Group that trades under the Hornbuckle and Embark brands. The business reported pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 December 2017 of £136,000 compared with a loss in 2016 of £2.4m. […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Architas UK net inflows drop 70%

Architas UK has seen inflows drop by just over 70 per cent in the first half of the year. The Axa-owned asset manager reported £152m net inflows for the first six months of 2018, compared with £546m in the first half of 2017. Globally, Architas’s net inflows dropped to €797m (£710.6m) in the first half […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Elliott 14th August 2018 at 5:00 pm

    I believe we should learn from other consumer trends when it comes to helping todays retirees with their retirement income. With music and film, people have moved away from old media to streaming because it seemed so much more convenient and flexible, only to realise that by streaming, they don’t actually own the film or the song like they use to with a video or CD, and so, in many cases they are moving back….even to vinyl in some cases.

    Income on demand may seem the modern way of doing things but if you find out later that the income isn’t always going to be there, it won’t be possible to go back and buy that video or CD!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com