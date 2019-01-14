Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bill McQuaker: Tech investment story has only just begun

By

For more than 25 years, investors have been faced with the ups and downs of the technology sector, and 2018 was no exception. Of course, the “dot-com” boom and subsequent bust in the late 90s and early 2000s, best characterised by the now popular “irrational exuberance” phrase coined by former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, is the clearest example of the volatile relationship investors have had with tech stocks.

More recently, the sector’s relatively modest fall from grace after driving broader market returns in 2018 has certainly rankled investors, but it has been a far cry from the fire-sale of 2000.

However, the tech story is broader than just the extreme valuations of anything with .com in the name back in 2000, or the visions of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos today. Underpinning the story is the technology of semiconductors, and the direction of this technology is at least as important for the tech sector in the long-term as the latest trends in Instagram marketing.

Is it crunch time for asset owners?

The importance of semiconductors is easy to overlook, as we see the end result of their use rather than the physical object. But they are key components in the electronic devices which form an integral part of our daily lives.

Put simply, it is the advancement in semiconductor technology that is responsible for all of us having a supercomputer in our pockets at all times. This rapid advancement in the technology was predicted by Gordon Moore of Moore’s Law fame, who posited that the components on an integrated circuit would double every two years.

This was something of a self-fulfilling prophecy for the industry, and made research and development spending in the sector generally more predictable. But as it usually does, physics is getting its revenge, as the ability of the silicon age to carry on exponential progress fades. Machine learning is emerging as a new frontier, but its potential has yet to be proven.

Semiconductors are often referred to as the building blocks for growth in the 21st century, much like steel’s integral role in industrial production beginning in the late 19th and 20th century. But just as steel didn’t have solely commercial applications, and allowed for the industrialisation of warfare, there is a disquieting side to semiconductors as well.

While news headlines on the US/China trade wars often focus on Donald Trump’s tweets, rotting soybeans, and iPhones, we should not forget the newest semiconductor technologies will likely underpin a revolution in military affairs characterised by robotics and the internet-of-things.

Can history of strong performance in US be maintained?

While battling China is increasingly synonymous with Trump, the bipartisan nature of this dispute is evidenced by one of the Obama administration’s parting shots in January 2017. A report by the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology argued for the continued US leadership in semiconductors for both economic and national security reasons, in the face of Chinese plans to expand their capacity, “motivated by economic and national-security goals”. Current Chinese semiconductor technology is not state of the art, but upscaling their productive capacity is a key component of their lofty China 2025 plan, which the US has taken issue with. All this speaks to the true nature of the trade dispute: it is not just Trump and the Republicans, it is not just about the trade deficit, and this is not going away anytime soon.

At this juncture, investors are asking if this is the end of the tech trade. Given the long memory of investors scarred by the ‘dot-com’ bust, and the strong upward march of the FANG stocks since mid-2017, it makes sense to ask that question, especially given the large weighting of technology stocks in major indices. But it is clear the tech story is not going away, and investors are married to it, whether they like it or not.

Bill McQuaker is portfolio manager of Fidelity Multi Asset Open funds

Recommended
5

MPs launch probe into contingent charging

The work and pensions select committee has launched an inquiry into the way financial advice is charged for on defined benefit transfers. This probe follows a previous inquiry into freedom and choice where the committee says it received worrying evidence about the financial advice given to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. Here the […]
4

Steve Bee: How the UK lost its pensions mojo

A few decades ago, it was not at all unusual for ordinary workers in the UK to have a defined benefit pension scheme provided by their employer. That has all changed now, of course. Very few employers now offer DB schemes to new workers and the schemes we do have, in the private sector at […]
2

Aviva to compensate policyholder over GMP errors

Aviva must compensate a policyholder for the way it administered their guaranteed minimum pension, the Financial Ombudsman has ruled. In the case, Mr C complained Aviva made mistakes when telling him about his retirement benefits. His plan was migrated to Aviva in 2015 when it acquired his original plan provider and an inputting error changed […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Political risk and monetary policy

In the first video of a series of short interviews conducted with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson discuss the effect that unfolding Brexit negotiations are having on their plans for positioning. The managers also address monetary policy, sharing their views following the latest […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Singapore-Asia-700x450.jpg

Aberdeen Standard takes $13m stake in Singapore Life

Aberdeen Standard Investments has taken a $13m (£10m) stake in Singapore-based life insurer Singapore Life. The minority equity investment adds to ASI’s previous responsibility for managing fiduciary assets on behalf of Singapore Life, which its describes as a “digitally-focused, next-generation life insurance company”. ASI’s investment is hoping to capitalise on first-mover advantage for Singapore Life, […]

Selectapension’s DB transfer arm winds up

Provider Selectapension’s subsidiary arm that executed defined benefit advice has been wound up according to a notice published by The Gazette. The update says Selectapension Bureau Services went into liquidation in October last year with Crowe U.K appointed as liquidators. The notice marks the end of Selectapension’s decision to pull out of the DB transfers […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com