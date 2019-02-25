Big firms steal march in top-rated adviser guide

Large firms have seen their representation increase in adviser directory VouchedFor’s annual list of top-rated financial planners.

More advisers from the likes of True Potential, Foster Denovo, Origen, and Hargreaves Lansdown – which has around 100 of its own advisers – are represented in the list this year, VouchedFor says.

The list features a total of 1,172 financial and mortgage advisers from 737 firms, with a combined 21,664 client reviews since the start of 2018 and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

To make the list, top-rated advisers must have at least 10 client endoresements. They are then checked against the FCA register and other checks are dpme by VouchedFor over areas like qualifications to ensure they are a fully verified member.

True Potential was the firm with the highest number of total reviews at 1,896, follow by 2plan Wealth Management with 1,332. Hargreaves came in fourth place with 705.

VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price notes that ongoing uncertainty around the UK’s political and economic future is encouraging more people to seek advice.

Top-rated advisers receive a background report from VouchedFor “to reassure people considering advice that they are in good hands”.

VouchedFor managing director Alex Whitson says: “This is a year-long campaign which will reach millions of people. It will build public trust in financial advice and shine a light on those financial and mortgage advisers who we know are consistently doing a great job for their clients.

“The guide wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of thousands of advisers and clients who share our commitment to celebrating the value of great financial advice and helping more people access it. My sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed.”