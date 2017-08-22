Money Marketing

View more on these topics

The best and worst property fund performers

By

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpgThe property sector has been in the spotlight since Brexit, when redemptions led to gating of funds.

Both the FCA and Bank of England have since reviewed the liquidity mismatch between funds and their underlying assets.

While weaker sterling encouraged institutional money into the asset class, the UK’s snap general election led to a disappointing end to Q2. Investment Association figures show net outflows of £2m compared to inflows of £56m in May and £69m in April.

Funds in the sector must invest at least 60 per cent of assets into direct property or 80 per cent into property securities.

Recommended

12

Some final words from the editor

 This is my last editorial column for Money Marketing, and the last day that I will oversee the team as editor. Over the last seven years as part of Money Marketing I have seen two regulators, three governments, two advice market reviews and countless (and I mean countless) FCA consultations. Money Marketing is known for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Trump hits optimism over US equities, Lloyds study finds

Investors are shunning US equities as turmoil within President Trump’s administration continues, with sentiment towards the asset class dropping from 0.85 per cent to -2.54 per cent in the month to August. US equities fared almost as badly year on year, with the second biggest drop in sentiment of 13.06 percentage points, the Lloyds Private […]

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis
2

Building society to offer free financial planning to members

Nottingham Building Society is offering free financial advice to members as part of an extension of its reward scheme. The building society is promoting the free, face-to-face financial planning as part of a member reward scheme that will also to deliver cash back payments to select members and other benefits to more than 100,000 of […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment