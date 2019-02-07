Money Marketing
Best Financial Education Initiative: Enter our new Money Marketing Awards category now

With talk of scams and a continued lack of savings knowledge rife over the last 12 months, Money Marketing has decided to introduce a new category into its awards ceremony this year.

The Best Financial Education Initiative Award seeks to recognise a provider that has gone above and beyond in their efforts to educate and inform members of the public about the importance of financial planning and managing their money.

So many great projects have either launched last year or were expanded in 2018, making a real difference to people’s financial lives, so make sure you get your entry in to show how the investment, pensions and advice professions are coming together to give something back to the general public.

Applications are open now, enter at: https://www.moneymarketingawards.co.uk/categories/best-financial-education-initiative

Pensions company wins appeal over misleading advert

The Advertising Standards Authority has quashed a complaint which alleged pensions and technology company Smart Pension mislead consumers with its advertising material. The ASA initially ruled in favour of a complainant last October, finding Smart Pension’s language “threatening” but announced it had reversed the decision today. The complaint concerns a letter sent to new firms […]
Advice firm linked to collapsed DFM goes into liquidation

An advice firm with ties to collapsed discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management has gone into liquidation. Consumer Wealth based in Gateshead went into voluntary liquidation on 14 January with RSM administering the wind up. It has 13 Financial Ombudsman Service complaints against it dating from 1 April 2018 to the end of December 2018. One […]

FCA rebukes 48 investment firms for Mifid II disclosure failures

Forty-eight investment companies are under investigation for failing to disclose costs in line with the Mifid II regulation, according to The Times. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II came in to force 3 January 2018 and it brought an obligation to disclose all fund fees upfront. The FCA has disclosed the number firms it is investigating […]

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Neil Jones is Technical Support Manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Canada Life offers a range of wealth management solutions, including retirement income planning, estate planning and investment solutions from a choice of jurisdictions, including the UK, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. A trust can offer significant advantages when an individual is […]

