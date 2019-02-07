Best Financial Education Initiative: Enter our new Money Marketing Awards category now

With talk of scams and a continued lack of savings knowledge rife over the last 12 months, Money Marketing has decided to introduce a new category into its awards ceremony this year.

The Best Financial Education Initiative Award seeks to recognise a provider that has gone above and beyond in their efforts to educate and inform members of the public about the importance of financial planning and managing their money.

So many great projects have either launched last year or were expanded in 2018, making a real difference to people’s financial lives, so make sure you get your entry in to show how the investment, pensions and advice professions are coming together to give something back to the general public.