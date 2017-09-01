Recommended
Robert Reid: Advisers must move past damaging labels
The current debate around advice and coaching is missing the point. The soft skills required are crucial for all advice firms to maintain.
Does guaranteed drawdown have a future?
In recent months, providers have reassessed their plans on offering guaranteed drawdown products
Four in five advisers use centralised investment propositions
Nearly four in five advisers are placing clients’s funds in a centralised investment proposition, a new survey shows. A survey of 141 advisers Equifax Touchstone shows 82 per cent used centralised investment processes, at a time when the FCA continues to keep a watchful eye over suitability requirements. The survey also finds that the use […]
DB pension deficits up £40bn
The combined deficit of defined benefit pension funds in the UK now stands at £460bn, according to the latest figures from consultancy PwC. Between July and August, deficits increased by £40bn, according to the firm’s Skyval Index, which tracks around 5,800 DB pension funds. Together, the funds manage around £1,570bn in assets, with liability targets […]
Life cover for life
Jennifer Gilchrist Proposition Lead – Design, Royal London When someone mentions whole of life plans, most people will think of a niche product that serves as an inheritance tax planning tool for high-net-worth clients. And it’s really not surprising they’ve been pigeonholed in that way because before the arrival of RDR in 2013, that’s more […]
FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages
Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]
Robert Sinclair: FCA disappoints on Senior Managers Regime clarity
That firms have to respond to the questions set without a complete picture was always going to present a significant risk
