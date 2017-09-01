Money Marketing

Recommended

4

Four in five advisers use centralised investment propositions

Nearly four in five advisers are placing clients’s funds in a centralised investment proposition, a new survey shows. A survey of 141 advisers Equifax Touchstone shows 82 per cent used centralised investment processes, at a time when the FCA continues to keep a watchful eye over suitability requirements. The survey also finds that the use […]

2

DB pension deficits up £40bn

The combined deficit of defined benefit pension funds in the UK now stands at £460bn, according to the latest figures from consultancy PwC. Between July and August, deficits increased by £40bn, according to the firm’s Skyval Index, which tracks around 5,800 DB pension funds. Together, the funds manage around £1,570bn in assets, with liability targets […]

Life cover for life

Jennifer Gilchrist Proposition Lead – Design, Royal London When someone mentions whole of life plans, most people will think of a niche product that serves as an inheritance tax planning tool for high-net-worth clients. And it’s really not surprising they’ve been pigeonholed in that way because before the arrival of RDR in 2013, that’s more […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

UK-Houses-Home-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages

Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment