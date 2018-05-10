Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Berkeley Burke judicial review set for autumn hearing

By

A judicial review into a Financial Ombudsman Service determination that will have wide implications for Sipp providers is due to be heard in London this autumn, Money Marketing can reveal.

The case concerns a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the FOS.

In 2014, the FOS ruled against Berkeley Burke for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on a £29,000 unregulated collective investment scheme. Berkeley Burke took legal action and the FOS agreed to look again at the decision, which was both controversial and unprecedented at the time.

Berkeley Burke faces legal action from 77 investors

In February 2017, the FOS issued a second determination upholding the original ruling but Berkeley Burke challenged the decision again.

In October 2017 the High Court struck down Berkeley Burke’s challenge and a question remained whether Berkeley Burke would pursue a judicial review to challenge the decision for a third time.

Money Marketing understands it has made an application for judicial review and lawyers who represent the FCA have written to a number of legal firms confirming the date of the hearing.

Sipp claims against Berkeley Burke could top 1,000

Hugh James partner Neil Stockdale, one of the solicitors leading a group action case for nearly 80 investors against Berkeley Burke, says: “I understand Berkeley Burke’s application for judicial review against the Ombudsman’s decision has now been listed for a three-day hearing on 10 October 2018. The court’s decision will no doubt have significant implications for Berkeley Burke given the volume of similar complaints lodged with the Ombudsman.”

The FCA and Berkeley Burke declined to comment.

Recommended

17

Claimants to pursue Liberty Sipp over unregulated investments

A group of 27 investors is taking action against Liberty Sipp over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. Wixted & Co Solicitors has issued a case in the Circuit Commercial Court in Bristol against Liberty Sipp. The firm is also acting on behalf of investors in a claim against Berkeley Burke. […]

Behind the numbers: Do quality stocks offer an advantage during times of stress?

Quality stocks offer an appealing combination of defensive characteristics and potentially superior returns, but valuations are driven by greed and fear Recent market vulnerabilities have got many investors rethinking their exposures. What role do defensive assets play if interest rates rise? Is the downside risk unpalatable? Could it be better to seek safety in higher […]

File image of broken piggy bank

Berkeley Burke criticised over burial plot Sipp investments

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been criticised over inv­estments made into esoteric schemes such as burial plots. The provider is currently facing allegations it missold hundreds of Sipp investments. In February the High Court approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke. The provider is also locked in a battle with […]

1

HMRC withdraws 6,000 demands for upfront tax payments

HMRC has decided to withdraw 6,000 of its controversial notices that require tax penalties to be paid upfront, the Financial Times reports. Accelerated payment notices were introduced in 2014 as part of a crackdown on tax avoidance and give recipients 90 days to settle up. They allow HMRC to collect money from people it deems […]

Three stocks due a Brexit boost

By Mark Martin & Holly Cassell, Neptune Mark Martin and Holly Cassell highlight three high-conviction holdings in the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund that they believe are well positioned to benefit from Brexit. Read more Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

Comments

    Leave a comment