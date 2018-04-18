Money Marketing
Berkeley Burke criticised over burial plot Sipp investments

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been criticised over inv­estments made into esoteric schemes such as burial plots.

The provider is currently facing allegations it missold hundreds of Sipp investments. In February the High Court approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke.

The provider is also locked in a battle with the Financial Ombudsman Service over a ruling dating back to 2014, when an adjudicator upheld a complaint against it for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on a £29,394 unregulated collective investment scheme.

Berkeley Burke launched a judicial review of the case but last October a High Court judge refused the company an appeal to arbitration.

An amount of £18,000 was invested through Berkeley Burke for a client to buy 15 burial plots near Birmingham in 2013, according to a contract seen by Money Marketing. The contract shows Berkeley Burke Trustee Co Ltd acted on behalf of the client to purchase the plots from the owner of the cemetery, to be known as Walsall Burial Park.

The document says the owner of the cemetery or their appointed representative will attempt to “source from the open market an end user for each of these plots”.

The contract would “grant an exclusive right of burial for a period of 99 years to the end user” and “the buyer shall be entitled to the end premium that may be payable by the end user”.

The client says they were promised a 30 per cent annual return through an introducer firm, and the land would be bought, developed and sold within a year, but the client says they have yet to receive their money back.

The client says there is also a potential administration fee of £3,000 for the retention of the plots within the Sipp until they can be released for sale.

The client says when they asked Berkeley Burke for a breakdown of its fee structure in relation to the burial plots, the company did not provide any information except to note that the fee was in line with the Sipp terms and conditions.

Berkeley Burke declined to comment.

Sipp claims against Berkeley Burke could top 1,000

Lawyers who represent investors against Berkeley Burke over allegations of mis-sold Sipps estimate more than 1,000 claims could be in the pipeline. The High Court has approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration, and those affected have until 23 July 2018 to register to join the group action. It […]

2

Berkeley Burke faces legal action from 77 investors

A group of nearly 80 investors has cleared the first obstacle in legal action against Berkeley Burke over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. A judge’s decision published online relates to a group litigation order brought on behalf of investors who accuse Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration of “mis-selling” them self-invested personal pensions. […]

1

No answers from FOS on Berkeley Burke one year on

You might have missed it, but last week was a year since the Financial Ombudsman Service agreed to review a complaint upheld against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration. The original decision found that Berkeley Burke had failed to carry out adequate due diligence on a £29,394 unregulated collective investment scheme. But after the initiation of judicial […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Trusts and Taxations

Take a look at the trusts and trustee taxation video – The definition and classification of trusts. Once you’ve viewed the boxset, visit our Test Centre to test your learning and get your CPD certificate. View here

HMRC takes down flawed pension tax calculator

HM Revenue and Customs has taken down its online tax calculator which had displayed wrong information about the amount of money that could be put into pensions. Royal London flagged the faulty tax calculator earlier this week, noting stories from one customer who has been led to believe he was limited to £10,000 in pension contributions […]

