Sipp provider has appeal against FOS granted

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been granted permission to appeal a ruling that says it failed to vet unregulated investments for one of its clients, Money Marketing can confirm.

Last year, the High Court heard a judicial review in a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

In the judicial review Judge Jacobs upheld a 2014 FOS decision against Berkeley Burke for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on a £29,000 unregulated collective investment scheme for a client, called Mr Charlton.

The judgment spelled warning signs for many Sipp providers, who see it as place a duty of care on them to vet unregulated investments for clients.

Money Marketing reported on the case where legal representatives for the claimant Berkeley Burke said FOS’s decision was legally incorrect.

In January Berkley Burke Sipp Administration applied to appeal the decision and said it expected to hear within a couple of weeks whether its submission has been granted.

In a statement today, Berkley Burke Sipp Administration confirms permission to appeal has been granted by Rt. Hon. Lord Justice Hickinbottom in the Court of Appeal, Civil Division.

The appeal to be heard at the Court of Appeal, in a hearing expected for the autumn of 2019, will be in respect of the earlier judgment from Justice Jacobs.

In delivering the reasons for granting permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal, Justice Hickinbottom says: “I am persuaded that this decision is potentially of considerable and wider importance within the industry and for customers, and that the issues raised by it should be considered by this court, which has not considered them before.”

In its statement Berkley Burke Sipp Administration says: “[We] maintain that the FOS has erred in law applying the FCA Principles (‘the Principles’), chiefly Principles 2 and 6, in a way that created a new and unexpected duty of care on the part of Sipp operators- which would also apply to any execution only FCA-regulated financial services operator – to investigate investments before accepting them into a Sipp, overriding therefore even any signed disclaimer obtained from an IFA and/or the investor that the operator was not providing investment advice.”