Robo-advice platform names ex-Accenture MD as chairman

Robo-advice platform Wealth Wizards has appointed ex-managing director of digital consultancy Accenture as chairman.

Scanes Bentley has served as non-executive director at Wealth Wizards since 2017. He was managing director at Accenture between 2012 and 2014.

The company said in a statement: “As a former partner and managing director of both the financial services and technology, telecoms and media consulting practices at Accenture, Scanes has extensive experience in both of these key vertical markets, and his appointment is critical to the future development of Wealth Wizards, as the company looks to scale into national and international markets.”

Wealth Wizards founder and chief executive Andrew Firth says: “Scanes has been an invaluable non-executive director since 2017, and it is a very welcome and natural move for him to step into the chairman’s seat to help steer the business forward.

Ian McKenna: Robo-advisers have no right to special treatment

“It is an exciting time to join us as we continue to move towards our goal of being the UK’s preeminent robo-advice platform and introduce our own brand of independent digital financial adviser, MyEva, to the UK market.”

Bentley says: “I’m delighted to be involved with Wealth Wizards

at this stage of its development, as market players jostle for position and

the appetite for digital transformation increases in what is an established

but very exciting market.

“With a collaborative and growth-oriented culture, it’s clear to see what has driven their desire to disrupt the market, whilst supporting the pace of digital adoption in their growing client base.”