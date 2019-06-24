Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Robo-advice platform names ex-Accenture MD as chairman

By

Robo-advice platform Wealth Wizards has appointed ex-managing director of digital consultancy Accenture as chairman.

Scanes Bentley has served as non-executive director at Wealth Wizards since 2017. He was managing director at Accenture between 2012 and 2014.

The company said in a statement: “As a former partner and managing director of both the financial services and technology, telecoms and media consulting practices at Accenture, Scanes has extensive experience in both of these key vertical markets, and his appointment is critical to the future development of Wealth Wizards, as the company looks to scale into national and international markets.”

Wealth Wizards founder and chief executive Andrew Firth says: “Scanes has been an invaluable non-executive director since 2017, and it is a very welcome and natural move for him to step into the chairman’s seat to help steer the business forward.

Ian McKenna: Robo-advisers have no right to special treatment

“It is an exciting time to join us as we continue to move towards our goal of being the UK’s preeminent robo-advice platform and introduce our own brand of independent digital financial adviser, MyEva, to the UK market.”

Bentley says: “I’m delighted to be involved with Wealth Wizards
at this stage of its development, as market players jostle for position and
the appetite for digital transformation increases in what is an established
but very exciting market.

“With a collaborative and growth-oriented culture, it’s clear to see what has driven their desire to disrupt the market, whilst supporting the pace of digital adoption in their growing client base.”

Recommended
3

FSCS declares Lifetime Sipp Company in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today declared The Lifetime Sipp Company in default. Lifetime Sipp was placed into administration in March 2018 and later went into liquidation on the 2 April 2019. The complexity of claims related Lifetime Sipp’s books and led to the FSCS having to spend a lot of time making detailed […]

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

Legal-and-General-LG-700.png

L&G launches rental protection product with Mortgage Advice Bureau

Legal & General has announced the completion of a rental protection plan pilot, carried out in conjunction with Mortgage Advice Bureau. According to the firm, it is the first major protection provider to develop a protection product specifically for the private rented sector. The plan offers the choice of three products: ‘rental income protection benefit’, […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

PFS launches online mentoring programme for members

Members of the Personal Finance Society can now mentor and be mentored by other members from anywhere in the world on a platform called Connect launched today. The tool was built to promote professional development and learning for personal finance professionals at any stage of their careers. The industry body says mentorship can be undertaken […]

Paradigm Norton CEO: Why we sold to our staff

Succession planning continues to dominate the minds of advice firm owners. How to we ensure clients stay looked after when the heads of the firm leave? Having reached around 80 staff, Paradigm Norton, the financial planning firm with offices in Bristol, London and Torquay, has felt this pressure as acutely as any other. This week, […]
2

Carl Lamb: Will mistrust start a new DB transfer wave?

So, British Steel has been placed in compulsory liquidation, following the breakdown of talks between its owner and the government. It only seems a short while ago we were dealing with the last crisis for the company’s beleaguered pension scheme members. Back in 2017, they were given inadequate help as they tackled the decision about […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com