Benchmark Capital nabs Premier man after three months

Benchmark Capital has appointed Alex Funk as chief investment officer to “lead the growth” of the Fusion Wealth discretionary investment business.

The Schroders subsidiary has nabbed Funk from Premier Asset Management, where he spent the last three months as an investment specialist having joined the firm in May.

Funk has previously held senior positions in South Africa including chief executive of Cinnabar Investment Management, director at Exponential Venture Capital and wealth manager at GCI Wealth.

He will report to Benchmark Capital chief executive Ian Cooke.

Benchmark Capital acquisition process under question over fund flow ‘assumptions’

Funk says: “I am delighted to be joining Benchmark Capital at an exciting time for the business, Ian Cooke and his team have built a solid foundation with their Fusion Wealth investment solutions and working together we plan to go from strength to strength.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the business and the discretionary investment solutions available on the Fusion Wealth platform.”

‘Lack of demand’ sees advisers pull £2.4bn from Schroders

Cooke adds: “Alex joins at a time of significant growth for our business. He has a wealth of experience in investment, product development and distribution and will bring great focus and leadership to our investment solutions.”

Benchmark says it has been experiencing “strong client demand “and has ambitious growth plans. Fusion Wealth manages £2.1bn of assets, according to the company.

The company joined Schroders in 2016.