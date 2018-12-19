Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Benchmark buys 49% stake in ratings and research agency RSMR

By

Benchmark Capital, owner of the Fusion platform, the Best Practice network and IFA Aspect8, has taken a 49 per cent stake in fund ratings group Rayner Spencer Mills Research.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Benchmark Capital, in turn, previously sold a 65 per cent stake to Schroders, with the asset management company upping its stake in the business to 77 per cent on 25 May this year.

RSMR will remain independent after the deal and its staff body unchanged.

RSMR joint managing director Ken Rayner says: “We see this investment as the next phase in our plans to further cement RSMR as the leading independent fund rating and research agency.

Under the bonnet of fund research agencies: RSMR

“At the end of another year of growth for RSMR, this is a great development, which allows for further expansion of our influence in the advisory sector.”

Benchmark Capital chief executive Ian Cooke says the two businesses have already been working together for several years.

Recommended
9

Nic Cicutti: Spectre of DB transfer scandal looms larger than ever before

New FCA findings suggest advisers should prepare for significantly higher FSCS contributions at least Like many adults in the latter half of their lives, my pecuniary affairs are complicated. Not only do I earn a living from multiple employers but my future retirement income is dependent on several sources of funding, which includes three separate […]

DB transfers to top £60bn over next three years

Consultants Mercer estimate nearly one third of a trillion pounds will be paid out from defined benefit schemes between 2019 and 2021. The record amount is due to large numbers of active and deferred members expected to transfer to another arrangement alongside a rapidly growing buy-in and buy-out market. This year has seen a record […]

BlackRock joins forces with Microsoft to build new retirement platform

BlackRock has teamed up with Microsoft to build a platform to help people make better decisions for retirement planning. While the plans are US-based currently, the difficulties of planning and funding retirement are worldwide. The technology will bring together BlackRock’s investment capabilities with Microsoft’s technology strength with the goal to take advantage of both and […]

Sticking to valuation discipline when investing in China

Journalist Alexis Xydias discusses the opportunities – and potential pitfalls – of investing in China with Artemis fund manager Peter Saacke. With Peter holding significant positions in China in the Artemis funds he manages, journalist Alexis Xydias quizzes Peter on the risks of investing in Chinese stocks – including over-valuations, margin trading and financial reporting issues. Click here for video

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

21 year-old appointed youngest PFS fellow

Manchester-based Jacob Hartley has qualified as the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society at 21, following three and a half years as a trainee planner. Hartley joined the academy programme at Manchester-based Lift Financial where he has worked as a client support administrator and analyst since 2015. In addition to sitting 19 exams […]
2

‘Prevent and protect’: How the FSCS is trying to stop phoenixing

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it is committed to stopping so-called “phoenix” firms dumping liabilities on the lifeboat fund through a strategy it is calling “prevention as well as protection”. Earlier this year, the FSCS conducted research as part of an internal policy paper on the issue of phoenxing, where financial advisers elect […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Neil Bridge 19th December 2018 at 2:25 pm

    well, I think schroders owns 77% of benchmark so that’s an asset management business buying a ratings service !!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com