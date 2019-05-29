Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ben Robins: Overcoming emerging market debt misconceptions

By

Asset class may not be as convoluted as you think

After a difficult 2018, many investors continue to question the rebound and the longer-term outlook for emerging market debt – largely based on a misconception it is a high-risk and high-beta investment.

Contradicting the stereotype of a volatile, higher beta asset class, many regions and sectors of EM offer defensive opportunities that can outperform other asset classes during periods of risk aversion. The breadth of opportunities in EM is one of its key strengths.

This is not to suggest volatility is not a concern. Rather, it means investors need to identify sectors and regions with lower beta track records when looking for defensive assets. Many areas of EM debt have behaved more defensively than some developed market counterparts. With many sources of 2018’s volatility still lingering in the current outlook, investors can actively seek out certain areas of EM rather than solely look at DM safe havens.

EM corporates stand out as a defensive sector due to strong fundamentals. Asia credit, which has grown substantially in recent years, has performed more in line with DM investment grade, for example. The defensive sectors of EM also offer opportunities to diversify portfolios away from DM regions with the most concerning growth outlooks and large debt accumulations.

EM is also becoming less correlated to some of the higher-risk sectors of DM. Traditionally, US high yield and EMD have displayed a degree of correlation due to an overlap of investors seeking higher yields than investment grade DM debt. However, this correlation has fallen in the past year and is below long-term averages. This demonstrates the increasing idiosyncratic behaviour of EMD.

Are there risks of a policy error?
While negative surprises in political or monetary policy can impact both EM and DM investing, an active approach can help avoid sudden sell-offs. The positive reforms in many EM countries mean most are no longer just one or two bad decisions away from a crisis. Bottom up, on the ground research can identify countries committed to consistent, market-friendly policies.

Even when significant sell-offs do hit certain EM countries, we do not believe this constitutes a systemic risk. For example, Turkey and Argentina dominated the headlines in 2018 as markets quickly lost confidence. Some investors pulled out of EM as a whole at the height of these crises as they sought safety.

However, this contagion-driven sell -off was short lived and created better long-term opportunities. An active, disciplined approach can reveal lower beta corners of EM, such as selecting Chinese state-owned enterprises likely to be less affected by sell-offs elsewhere. Furthermore, sudden downturns can create opportunities to buy cheap assets.

Impact of a mixed global outlook?
The growth of EM as an asset class in recent years means investors can find  investment opportunities in different global economic environments. While we do recognise strong growth is important for the prospects of EM, this must be kept in perspective as we see several reasons for optimism.

Many EM countries enjoy favourable economic growth rates supportive of fundamentals. Investors need to cast aside any preconceptions of EM being a single investment opportunity and look at individual EM sectors and regions.

We are confident many areas of EM can perform even if China or major DM economies cannot resurrect growth rates. Countries committed to positive fiscal and political reforms can continue to thrive. Many EM economies display a growing middle class, which is underpinning domestic demand. EM is no longer just an export-driven investment reliant on DM, or Chinese, growth. EM economies are trading with other EMs now more than with DMs.

Second, EM credit is on a strong footing. The EM corporate default rate is at its cyclical low. Issuers have relatively low debt levels and companies have been able to extend bond maturities and buffer balance sheets. Growth concerns in key global markets could also become tailwinds as central banks appear to be shifting to more accommodative policies. These shifts could suppress core DM yields, which would lend further support to EM assets.

History shows EM has consistently rebounded and rebounded quickly following downturns. After a difficult 2018, one could be forgiven for thinking it could take some time before investors regained confidence. However, EMD’s track record following periods of negative returns is for sharp upturns leading to sustained periods of positive returns.

Therefore, the strong start to 2019 should not come as a surprise. It also should not be treated as a short-term rebound. Based on both history and the strong fundamentals, we believe EM offers ample opportunity for sustained strong performance.

Ben Robins is emerging markets debt specialist at T. Rowe Price

Recommended
1

AJ Bell: AA taper will kick those who are already down

The negative effects of the government’s annual allowance taper will not just be felt by the public sector and groups most vocal about it such as doctors and NHS consultants, says AJ Bell. The group says private sector workers are also feeling the pinch of the unpopular tax taper which effects around 300,000 people. AJ […]

SimplyBiz expands DB transfer referral panel

SimplyBiz has added independent firm Onvestor to its defined benefit pension transfer referral panel. According to the firm, the panel offers solutions to advisers who do not operate in the defined benefits transfer market, however, are required to meet the needs of their clients. The panel is part of the firm’s ‘SimplyRefer’ proposition, which includes […]

Paradigm Norton chief on firm’s fees and platform puzzles

Barry Horner discusses the options for his firm as it stands at a crossroads Having held positions such as president of the Institute of Financial Planning and chairman of the Financial Planning Standards Board, Paradigm Norton chief executive Barry Horner has seen a host of changes to the advice market from a privileged vantage point. […]

education, school fees

Pinpoint school fees planning

Many parents value the standard of education offered by independent schools and will pay for that privilege. Planning for the fee payments can help. Even if the children do not go to an independent school, they could go to university. In this case, the children can end up with a huge outstanding student loan which […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA building FCA fees

Ex-broker banned for trade rigging

The FCA has banned a former broker from any regulated financial activity after finding he rigged trades for personal profit. The regulator says Terry Farr, “acted dishonestly and lacked integrity, and as a result is not fit and proper to perform any function in relation to any regulated activity.” Farr previously worked at wholesale broking […]

Blackrock warns ESG disclosure rules could block UK listings

Major asset managers are protesting proposed rules which would force them to disclose more information about what discussions they have had about environment, social and governance issues with the companies they invest in, The Financial Reporting Council UK Stewardship Code, which aims to set a best practice for funds’ oversight of the companies they invest […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com