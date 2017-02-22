Behind the scenes of the FCA’s suitability review

Analysing 1,066 client files is a pretty hefty chunk of work for the FCA to take on. Yet that is exactly what the regulator starting doing last April, when it wrote to nearly 700 advice firms saying it wanted to assess the suitability of the sector’s recommendations.

Individual results are in and, for the most part, it appears advisers have dodged an enforcement bullet and no one is going to have the regulator knocking for a more serious talk – at least not about the specific client files in the review.

Another positive is the FCA taking into account the structure of the market in the review; 500 of the firms assessed were classed as a small firm, but a larger number of files were still collected from larger advice firms to reflect their systemic importance.

Chinks in the armour?

It has not all gone smoothly though. Money Marketing understands all the data the FCA needed for the review was in the regulator’s possession well ahead of October last year, meaning it took at least six months for the FCA to send out its personalised feedback.

There was confusion as to whether any wider results would be released on top of personalised feedback, or whether the regulator would just use its findings for internal purposes.

The FCA has now confirmed it intends to publish generalised results in some form later this year. However, it has still not committed to what form this will take: good and bad practice statement? Guidance document? Further thematic review?

Two former FCA staffers we have spoken to in recent weeks are still none the wiser.

How the FCA decided upon which firms it wanted to approach and what files it wanted is still not 100 per cent clear either.