Beaufort Investments appoints new CIO

Discretionary fund manager Beaufort Investment has promoted internally to fill the position of chief investment officer and has also appointed a new funds research executive.

Beaufort Investment is part of the vertically integrated Beaufort Financial group.

Head of portfolio construction Shane Balkham has been appointed as CIO and investment analyst Emma Clarke has been named head of fund research.

The DFM has also hired former Charles Stanley and Citibank staffer Paul Freedman as an investment analyst along with Red Deer executive Corman Nevin.

Beaufort Investment chief executive Derrick Dunne says: “We are delighted that Shane and Emma have been promoted and taken on additional duties in running the funds under management, now some £1bn invested on behalf of clients of financial advisers working both under the Beaufort Financial umbrella.”

Beaufort Financial most recently launched a whole-of-market advice firm with paralegal Wills and Legal Services as part of its expansion plans.

The group now has 17 independent advice businesses.