Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS to pay back 2,700 clients of collapsed DFM Beaufort

By

FSCS Interior 480The Financial Services Compensation Scheme will automatically compensate hundreds of clients of a collapsed discretionary fund manager, but other investors will have to wait another five months to get their money back.

London-based Beaufort Securities has been investigated by both the FCA and US authorities.

An indictment from the US Department of Justice alleges that Beaufort recommended clients invest in art as part of money laundering, as well as attempting to manipulate stock prices.

Beaufort was placed into insolvency at the beginning of March after a successful application from the FCA to freeze the firm’s assets.

In an update published on its website today, the FSCS says 2,700 clients with claims of less than £2,000 will be compensated in full without having to submit an application form.

The compensation should be returned next month.

However, the majority of money will be returned to other investors in September at the earliest.

A distribution plan is being made with the administrators “as a matter of urgency”, the FSCS says.

The lifeboat fund has also reminded clients that the limit on claims for negligent advice is capped at £50,000, separated from another £50,000 to compensate any shortfall in assets held by Beaufort.

The FSCS will issue another update next month.

Recommended

Pay-Thinkstock-2014
1

More investors follow Royal London into Metro Bank rebellion

Investment adviser Glass Lewis has joined Royal London in opposing the re-election of Metro Bank chairman Vernon Hill. Metro Bank is in the midst of a shareholder rebellion following findings that £4.6m in fees for architectural, banking and marketing services were paid to architect InterArch, run by Hill’s wife, Shirley. Royal London Asset Management holds […]

2

The march to independence: Will more big players ditch the restricted brand?

As a number of sizeable restricted businesses ditch the label in favour of independence, advisers are questioning whether more firms will make the move back to whole of market. While many of the largest firms in the market still offer restricted advice, the majority of smaller firms continue to opt for independent status post-RDR. The […]

1

FSCS default list published as British Steel IFA and ‘fraudulent’ DFM in spotlight

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has released the full list of firms it declared in default in March, including an advice firm facing allegations of unsuitable British Steel pension transfers and a discretionary fund manager being investigated by US authorities. Active Wealth and Beaufort Securities are two of 11 financial firms on the FSCS’ list. […]

Leading Edge – April 2017

There is little doubt 2017 will be a year of political uncertainty. Leading Edge is Royal London Asset Management’s regular review of investment markets. This edition explores some of the impacts that this uncertainty is having on investors, from the pitfalls of prediction within UK equity investing to the dangers of opting for convenience over […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Fiducia on really knowing your clients

Fiducia managing director on ‘good old-fashioned’ customer service in the digital world Anthony Scott is adept in the art of communication. As an adviser and a novelist (he has written the novels ‘On Ashover Hill’ and ‘The Birthday Gift’) it is crucial for the Fiducia Group managing director to engage and build a rapport with […]

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

FCA warns over advisers giving ‘inadequate information’ to DB transfer specialists

The FCA has reiterated its warnings that advisers outsourcing defined benefit transfer advice to firms with relevant qualifications cannot divorce themselves from responsibility for the eventual recommendation. While existing FCA rules require additional qualifications to advise on DB transfers, and the FCA has written to all firms who have DB transfer permissions as part of […]

1

Lib Dems: Scrapping pot follows member was ‘incompetent’

The Liberal Democrats have branded the government’s decision to delay a pot follows member pension system “incompetent”. The Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions Stephen Lloyd MP says the move by pensions minister Guy Opperman shows how “rudderless” the current government is on pensions policy. Last October Opperman suggested the pot follows member initiative […]

Comments

    Leave a comment