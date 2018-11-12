Money Marketing
Beaufort Financial and paralegal launch advice firm

By

Advice partnership Beaufort Financial has formed a new advice firm in a joint venture with Worcestershire paralegal, Wills and Legal Services.

The new firm, WLS Financial Services, will provide whole-of-market advice.

WLS is now  looking to recruit a team of advisers to work alongside Wills and Legal’s 25 paralegals.

Former Stirling House Financial Services executive Jason Lloyd has been appointed as firm director.

Lloyds says Wills and Legals advise around 120,000 clients in England and Wales and no longer want to outsource financial planning.

He says: “We established our own professional and independent financial planning arm. This is in the best interest of our clients and enables us to offer a full range of services to them.”

Beaufort Financial was formed in 2012 and most recently opened firms in Stanton on the Wolds and Worcester as part of its UK expansion.

The partnership now has 16 firms and is headquartered in Surrey.

FCA probes ongoing DB transfer advice and costs

The FCA has sent a data request to IFAs asking for the number of clients who have transferred out of a final salary scheme and continue to receive advice. Money Marketing has seen a list of questions the FCA sent to IFAs today as part of its ongoing work into defined benefit transfers. IFAs have […]

