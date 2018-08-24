Beaufort Financial opens two new advice firms

Two new advice firms have been set up under partnership Beaufort Financial as it continues its UK expansion.

The first firm will be based in the midlands, in Stanton on the Wolds and trade as Beaufort Financial (Nottingham).

It will be headed up by former Mazars financial planning manager Gurmit Nahal.

Beaufort tells Money Marketing the advice firm will have a primarily high-net-worth client base including business owners, trusts and charities.

The second firm will be set up in Worcester, and will trade as Beaufort Financial (Worcester) under planner Robert Burns, who most recently spent 14 years in various financial services positions across Spain.

Burns says he has a ten to fifteen-year plan to grow the Worcester firm, which will be independent.

He says: “I wish to offer whole of market solutions and the support I will receive from new business lead generation to marketing and, in due course, paraplanning and compliance, from Beaufort is very compelling.”

Nahal says her focus will be on value-based financial planning.

She says: “This neatly dovetails with the Beaufort proposition. We will also make use of support services from compliance, marketing and professional indemnity insurance.”

There are also plans for another three or four new firms by the end of the year, according to Beaufort Group executive chair Simon Goldthorpe.

He says: “Opening offices in Nottingham and Worcester is an important step in our strategy of measured growth. We forsee a long-term partnership with both Gurmit and Robert and look forward to helping them grow their businesses.”

The two firms bring Surrey-headquartered Beaufort’s total number of independent advice businesses to 16, servicing around 12,000 clients.