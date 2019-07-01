Beaufort DFM launches in-house funds

Money Marketing
Discretionary fund manager Beaufort Investment has launched a fund company comprising of growth and balanced funds.

Beaufort Investment is part of the vertically integrated Beaufort Group.

The newly-launched Open-Ended Investment Company includes the Multi-Asset Blend Balanced Fund and the Multi-Asset Blend Growth Fund; both will be managed by Beaufort’s investment team.

The balanced fund will have a neutral weighting to equity of 50 per cent with the ability to deviate between 40 per cent and 60 per cent exposure.

The growth fund will deviate between 70 per cent and 90 per cent exposure with a neutral weighting to equity of 80 per cent.

Remaining exposure in both funds will be split across asset classes including alternatives, bonds and properties.

Beaufort chief investment officer Shane Balkham says: “We have investment in our team and our increased capacity will enable to funds to bring together the best elements from our skill sets. This is a natural development for our investment proposition.”

The Surrey-headquartered Beaufort Group also includes advice partnership Beaufort Financial which most recently acquired paralegal Wills and Legal Services last November.

