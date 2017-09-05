Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Battling scams: What role should advisers play?

By

Financial advisers have a “key role” to play in preventing pensions scams and investment fraud, leading sector figures say, as clients find themselves increasingly targeted since the pension freedoms.

According to Government figures published last month, consumers have lost £43m in pension fraud in the last three years. The Government has said it will introduce legislation to ban pension cold calls — but there are concerns that the implementation of any such ban could be delayed thanks to a crowded parliamentary timetable.

Many in the industry have also expressed concerns that even if this ban comes into force it will do little to deter more determined fraudsters. As a result advisers may need to do more to protect consumers.

Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association deputy chief executive John Barrass says: “This is a difficult area. Banning cold calling might do some good but it is unfortunately relatively easy to circumvent.”

For example, this Information Commissioner’s Office won’t have the power to fine overseas firm, and the rules allow firms to make cold-calls — or send unsolicited text and emails – to customers they already have a relationship with.

Barrass says most of these scams concern what the FCA call non-mainstream pooled investments, and he calls for the FCA to tighten the rules on how these investments are promoted.

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards says advisers are already playing a key role in alerting authorities to bogus investment schemes.

Several adviser networks contacted by Money Marketing said they worked with members to circulate information about any potential scams.

Ricahrds says: “Advisers regularly come across potential scams as they will more quickly recognise them ahead of unsuspecting consumers and can play a role in protection the public from this growing scourge on society – which also risks denting confidence in savings an investment more broadly.”

Many of these NPMI’s invest in illiquid, unregulated assets and may purport to offer high or guaranteed returns.

Richards points out that scams often look legitimate, and as fraudsters don’t have to comply with regulation, these companies can seem easier to deal with.

He says the PFS is already working with the FCA on this issue and has more recently partnered with the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Many of these NMPI’s were funds based in the Channel Islands or other offshore locations.

Barrass adds: “If advisers are concerned about any investment scheme they should alert the FCA as the more information gathered means the more effectively they can act. We work a great deal with the FCA, the City of London Police and the National Crime Agency.”

How advisers can educate

Barrass says advisers have a valuable role to play in education the public about potential scams. Pimfa has partnered with the FCA for its ScamSmart campaign, and has set up dedicated pages on its website about investment fraud and boiler room scams.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior pensions analyst Nathan Long says a ban on unsolicited calls won’t stop fraudsters contacting consumers, but it may help raise awareness  among the public about pension scams.

“More people may simply hang up as a result” he says. “Hopefully it will help people realise that these calls are unlikely to be from reputable companies.”

Although the regulator has limited abilities to fine unregulated companies it does try to warn consumers about potential scams through its main website.

Assessing introducers 

The FCA recently stepped up its warning about advisory firms using unregulated introducer firms  to generate leads. This is often done by cold calling customers, offering a ‘free’ pension review. The FCA said it was “very concerned” about the increase in the cases they have seen. Such practices would be outlawed by any forthcoming cold-call ban.

The FCA warned advisory firms that if customer were given unsuitable advice or misleading information by this introducer then the authorised firm may be held responsible for this and subject to regulatory action.

The FCA urged advisers who have been approached by introducers to report this to them.

The FCA says it could not say whether it had seen an increase in IFAs reporting this activity since it first issued this alert, or how many scams were reported by IFAs. However it is understood that the IFA sector continues to be a valuable source of information about potential problems in this sector.

The Finance Bill, which is due to be moved to the House of Commons today following the recess contains proposals to stop fraudsters setting up bogus pension schemes.

However, the Government said legislation to ban unsolicited pension calls and texts would be brought forward when parliamentary time allowed. This lack of an exact date has raised fears that it may be another year before this appears on the statute books.

Recommended

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480

FCA to recoup over £2m from Ucis fraudsters

The FCA has won its battle to get compensation for the victims of an unregulated collective investment scheme. Eight men were convicted in 2015 after the regulator’s investigation into a landbanking fraud that cost 110 investors £4.3m. The group operated unauthorised investment schemes through three companies: Plott UK, European Property Investments and Stirling Alexander. The […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg

SFO investigates pension schemes over alleged fraud

The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into a number of pension schemes holding around £120m in higher risk assets over potential fraud. In an alert on its website, published yesterday, the SFO said it was looking into alleged fraudulent activity at the Capita Oak Pension and Henley Retirement Benefit schemes, as well as […]

4

FOS complaints against IFAs fall as SJP moves up table

Complaints against financial advisers fell 7 per cent in the first half of the year, as St James’s Place overtook Openwork to become the second most complained about firm. Financial Ombudsman Service data shows that in the first half of 2017, IFAs received 966 new complaints, down from 1,044 in the second half of last […]

A bull case for US equities?

Neptune video: a bull case for US equities?

Watch Felix Wintle, head of US equities at Neptune, discuss why he believes US equities are in a structural bull market and the key factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher.

In the video, Wintle addresses the following:

• The US market and why — despite equities rising from 2009 — he believes the structural bull market only started in 2013
• Key economic and corporate factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher
• Investment themes and sectors offering exposure to the domestic recovery

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jeremy Corbyn
1

UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts

Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]

Bank of England BoE Bank 480

Bank of England to pay strikers more money

The Bank of England has agreed to pay some of its workers more after strike action by members of the union Unite. Unite today announced that its members had accepted the deal, which also sees Bank staff get extra annual leave. Earlier this year Unite members of the Bank’s maintenance, security and parlour teams voted to […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Baillie Gifford cuts management fees on 20 funds

Baillie Gifford has slashed annual management charges by up to 10 basis points across its UK Oeics and Irish Ucits funds. Key changes include the Baillie Gifford European fund, reduced from 0.65 per cent to 0.55 per cent, and the Baillie Gifford Japanese fund down from 0.65 per cent to 0.60 per cent. The asset […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment