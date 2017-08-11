BATs, gilts, sabres and Tesla – Bond markets this week

Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management, comments on three key trends that our Fixed Income Team see shaping bond markets this week, including the latest Bank of England inflation report providing an extra boost to gilt performance and British American Tobacco delivering the second biggest corporate bond deal of the year.

Read the article here

The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.