Money Marketing

View more on these topics

BATs, gilts, sabres and Tesla – Bond markets this week

Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management, comments on three key trends that our Fixed Income Team see shaping bond markets this week, including the latest Bank of England inflation report providing an extra boost to gilt performance and British American Tobacco delivering the second biggest corporate bond deal of the year.

Read the article here

The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Malcolm_Kerr_EY
4

Malcolm Kerr: What makes the perfect adviser?

I have met many advisers in my career, starting as a broker consultant back in the 1970s (when they were product salesmen) and continuing as a “big four” consultant since, working for those involved in the long-term savings, investment and protection sectors. In that time, I have also moderated dozens of adviser workshops at various […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

    Leave a comment