Barings to close five funds following MassMutual merger

Barings is closing five funds following the merger of Baring Asset Management, Babson Capital Management, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers and Wood Creek in 2016.

The decision to close the Multi Asset Income fund, Global Mining fund, Global Growth trust, UK Growth trust and Emerging Markets fund follows a review of the range when it was decided the funds were no longer economically viable to run. The Baring Emerging Markets fund is not associated with the Barings Emerging Market Debt platform, which has $6bn in assets under management.

“The fund closures are part of our broader strategy of aligning our investment offerings to better serve our clients and their evolving investment needs,” a Barings spokesperson says.

“The decision has been made in consideration of, among other things like investor needs, the funds’ economic viability and ability to operate in a cost-efficient manner due to the funds’ small asset size.

“Additionally, the broader scale of the new Barings platform and our newly combined investment capabilities enables us to invest more efficiently and enhance our product set. This will enable our highly experienced fund managers to focus their time on our core funds.”

Investors are being offered the option of redeeming their investments or switching to another fund free of charge.