Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Barings to close five funds following MassMutual merger

By

British GBP UK pounds 5 note 450Barings is closing five funds following the merger of Baring Asset Management, Babson Capital Management, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers and Wood Creek in 2016.

The decision to close the Multi Asset Income fund, Global Mining fund, Global Growth trust, UK Growth trust and Emerging Markets fund follows a review of the range when it was decided the funds were no longer economically viable to run. The Baring Emerging Markets fund is not associated with the Barings Emerging Market Debt platform, which has $6bn in assets under management.

“The fund closures are part of our broader strategy of aligning our investment offerings to better serve our clients and their evolving investment needs,” a Barings spokesperson says.

“The decision has been made in consideration of, among other things like investor needs, the funds’ economic viability and ability to operate in a cost-efficient manner due to the funds’ small asset size.

“Additionally, the broader scale of the new Barings platform and our newly combined investment capabilities enables us to invest more efficiently and enhance our product set. This will enable our highly experienced fund managers to focus their time on our core funds.”

Investors are being offered the option of redeeming their investments or switching to another fund free of charge.

Recommended

Fidelity introduces performance-based fees in major shake-up

Fidelity is introducing a new fee structure that will link charges to portfolio performance. Fidelity International says as part of a global shake-up of fees it will introduce a ‘fulcrum fee’, which means fees will be higher when it delivers outperformance net of fees, but will be lower if performance meets or is below the […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Platform tech firms fight it out for client wins

Platform technology provider Bravura is not concerned about the dominance of rival FNZ in the market, saying the companies’ differing business models mean they attract different clients. In the UK advised platform market, Bravura is currently running the technology upgrades for Fidelity Fundsnetwork and Royal London-owned platform Ascentric. Nucleus also uses Bravura software. However, competitor […]

FE launches one-stop investment planning service for advisers

Ratings and research agency FE has launched an investment mapping service for advisers to help them meet suitability requirements and deliver consistent investment advice. FE Analytics+ Investment Planner is aimed at helping advisers assess clients’ risk appetite, select suitable investment options and create client-friendly reports. The service can be customised to advisers’ business models and […]

6

Risk profilers rebuff calls for unified rating scale

Risk profile companies have defended using different rating scales to the key investor information document prescribed in regulation, after an adviser recently called for a unified approach. In a regulation session at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate this month, an adviser gained the support of other delegates when she asked FCA retail investments head Clive […]

China tech and Global Alpha: a new great leap forward

By Robin Geffen, Fund Manager and CEO

Internet giant Alibaba is exactly the type of entrepreneurial company that the high-conviction, top-performing Neptune Global Alpha Fund seeks to invest in. Established just 14 years ago in an apartment in Hangzhou, today Alibaba is larger than Amazon and eBay put together and is challenging some of the most powerful internet companies in the world…

Read more 


Important information

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. We do not undertake to advise you of any change to our views.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480

FCA chief: Low interest rates are putting people off advice

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that low interest rates may be putting people off seeking financial advice. In a speech at Mansion House, Bailey said that the provision of advice was a “major area of attention” for the regulator, and that it was “crucial” given consumers now have more choice over what to […]

FCA cleared in Keydata compensation complaint

The FCA has been cleared in a complaint where it was criticised for not making sure clients who had invested in collapsed life settlement scheme Keydata were contacted about making a claim for compensation. The clients of the complainant were also clients of another firm – called firm X in the complaint. After a FSA […]

1

ATS executive leaves as service woes continue

Alliance Trust Savings chief operating officer Allison Fower has left the business after just eight months with the firm. ATS confirmed Fower left in August. Prior to joining ATS she spent two years as platform and proposition consultant at Prudential. At ATS Fower was responsible for operations, change, IT and proposition. Candid Financial Advice director […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment