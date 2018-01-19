Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Barclays staff raise concerns over pension scheme security

By

barclays-building-2012-700x450.jpgThe work and pensions secretary Esther McVey has been urged to intervene to protect the pensions of over 200,000 current and former Barclays staff as the UK bank reorganises its pension scheme.

Concerns have been growing from the bank’s members over the decision of Barclays to transfer responsibility for pensions to the international and investment banking arm of the company, the Times reports.

Former employee Ian Simpson, who worked at the bank for 31 years in human resource says: “It would appear that our pension fund is being dumped into the ‘casino bank’.”

He said communication over the change was“incredibly opaque (at best) and downright misleading (at worst)”.

Barclays will separate its retail bank business from the investment banking by setting up a new ring-fenced bank in April 2018 to meet new regulation.

However, Barclays’ final salary scheme, the Barclays Bank UK Retirement fund will be moved to the investment bank after 2025.

Recommended

Corporate-Finance-Business-Businessmen-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

JP Morgan hires trio of specialists for ETF push

JP Morgan Asset Management has hired three ETF distribution and product specialists as it continues its push into passive investments in Europe. The firm has appointed Olivier Paquier as head of continental Europe ETF distribution. Paquier held similar roles at State Street Global Advisors and Amundi. To lead the distribution in Switzerland the company has […]

HMRC criticised over lengthy tax investigations for large firms

The average length of tax enquiries into large businesses was 34 months last year as HM Revenue and Customs has been criticised for refusing to back down on technicalities. A city law firm attributes increase in timeframes to HMRC fighting disputed points even if it has a weak case. According to Pinsent Masons, the average […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS declares three Sipp firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared self-invested personal pension operators Stadia Trustees, Brooklands Trustees and Montpelier Pension Administration Services in default. The lifeboat fund has received around 150 claims for compensation relating to the three businesses. Those claims relate to how the businesses set up, operated and administered Sipps through which people invested in […]

DWP-Department-for-work-and-pensions-500x320.jpg
1

DWP sets out objectives in four-year plan

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed it will not change the pensions triple lock and will explore bolstering the powers of The Pensions Regulator in the forthcoming legislative period. The DWP published its “single departmental plan” yesterday, which sets out five objectives it is working towards over the next four years. It has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment