Barclays staff raise concerns over pension scheme security

Former employee Ian Simpson, who worked at the bank for 31 years in human resource says: “It would appear that our pension fund is being dumped into the ‘casino bank’.”

He said communication over the change was“incredibly opaque (at best) and downright misleading (at worst)”.

Barclays will separate its retail bank business from the investment banking by setting up a new ring-fenced bank in April 2018 to meet new regulation.

However, Barclays’ final salary scheme, the Barclays Bank UK Retirement fund will be moved to the investment bank after 2025.