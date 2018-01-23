Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Barclays scrutinised over pensions arrangements

By
Work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field

MPs have scrutinised Barclays over plans to attach its final salary pension scheme to the investment banking arm.

Work and pensions committee chairman  Frank Field has written to The Pensions Regulator chief executive Lesley Titcomb about 280,000 savers that would be affected by the move.

The bank offered employees a final salary scheme until 2012 when it was replaced with a defined contribution plan.

As part of the restructuring at the bank, a “ring fenced” retail and investment wing have been created.

However the pension fund is being put in the investment rather than retail division.

Field says: “The whole point of splitting banks in two is to protect the safe retail bank that can’t be allowed to fail from the ‘casino’ bank that can go bust come the next crash.

“I am struggling to fathom how being shackled to the expendable half provides long term reassurance to the pension scheme members.”

Recommended

1

Frank Field writes to Osborne over ‘unstable’ master trusts

Work and Pensions committee chair Frank Field has called on Chancellor George Osborne to introduce new legislation to tackle “unstable master trusts”. In a letter to the Chancellor last week, Field noted the parliamentary committee’s concerns on both master trusts and the effectiveness of The Pensions Regulator. In particular, Field noted that the committee had […]

Ex- BHS boss calls on Frank Field to step down from pensions inquiry

The former owner of BHS has called on Work and Pensions Committee chair Frank Field to resign from his committee’s probe of the collapsed retailer’s pension fund. BHS fell into administration last week, and Sir Phillip Green, who sold the retailer to a group of investors for £1 in 2015, is due to be grilled […]

3

Frank Field faces early rift after Altmann attack

Work and Pensions Committee chair Frank Field faces an early rebellion after a senior committee member slammed his criticism of pensions minister Ros Altmann. Field described Altmann’s response to a report from the last Parliament’s committee as “miserable” earlier this week. However, fellow committee member and chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on pensions Richard […]

Insurance - thumbnail

Life! It’s a risky business

By Denise Wond, Marketing Relationship Manager There’s no avoiding the fact that life can be a risky business. You have only to tune into news reports to see how easily, and unexpectedly, life can be turned upside down. In my experience, the older I get the more often I come face to face with those […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

French manager calls out ‘cheeky’ rivals over Mifid II research rules

French asset manager Carmignac has called for more clarification on the new research costs rules under Mifid II as it claims rival firms have wrongly stated what the directive means for their business. Speaking to Money Marketing after an event in Paris, Carmignac managing director Didier Saint-Georges referred to asset managers as “cheeky” in their […]

Comments

    Leave a comment