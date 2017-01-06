Barclays managers questioned in fresh Libor probe

Three Barclays senior managers, including the head of its Japanese unit, are being questioned by the Serious Fraud Office as part of a new criminal investigation into Libor rigging.

According to the FT, Barclays Securities Japan manager Mark Dearlove, former group balance sheet head Miles Storey, who now works for Clydesdale Bank, and former group treasurer Jon Stone are all part of the SFO investigation.

The three men have not been arrested or charged.

The FT says this Libor investigation is looking into whether Barclays lied about its borrowing costs during the Libor calculation process in order to appear in a better position to investors.

Other senior bank employees have reportedly also been questioned as part of the investigation.

Both the SFO and Barclays declined to comment to the FT.