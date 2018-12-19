Money Marketing
Barclays fined $15m over whistleblowing breach

By

Barclays has been fined $15m (£11.9m) by US regulators after attempts were made to unmask a whistleblower by chief executive Jes Staley.

In 2016, a Barclays employee sent two letters regarding concerns over the chief executive’s decision to hire a former colleague to work at the bank.

The whistleblower posed questions both over the experience and the qualifications of the incoming executive.

The New York State Department of Financial Services has found that these should have been sent to the bank’s investigations and whistleblower team and treated as an official whistleblower complaint, the BBC reports, but were in fact circulated to senior staff including Staley.

The investigation found that Barclays had violated both local banking rules and its own procedures in the case, where Staley attempted to use Barclays’ security team to uncover who wrote the “false and malicious” letters.

Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo said: “Whistleblowers are vital to uncovering and addressing intentional wrongdoing.

“The DFS’s thorough investigation uncovered actions at the top that exposed the bank to risk and created an atmosphere in which employees might doubt that it was safe to escalate issues of concern to the bank.”

“Several members of senior management failed to follow or apply whistle-blowing policies and procedures in a manner that protected the chief executive and the bank itself.”

The fine for Barclays follows a £640,000 fine for Staley in the UK.

Benchmark buys 49% stake in ratings and research agency RSMR

Benchmark Capital, owner of the Fusion platform, the Best Practice network and IFA Aspect8, has taken a 49 per cent stake in fund ratings group Rayner Spencer Mills Research. The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Benchmark Capital, in turn, previously sold a 65 per cent stake to Schroders, with the asset management company upping […]

Octopus embraces VI with new advice business

Investment firm Octopus has launched a tech-focused restricted advice business aimed at new-to-advice customers. Octopus Wealth will offer restricted advice using a range of products and services from within Octopus Group and from elsewhere. It currently has two advisers and is run out of a separate office to the rest of the group. The group says […]

Handcuffs Justice Guilty 480

Raids and arrests in suspected £18m pension fraud case

The Pensions Regulator has opened an investigation into a case of suspected pension fraud worth £18m. The regulator believes some 370 people have been scammed into moving their savings into eight supposedly illegitimate pension schemes. In a joint operation between TPR and Essex Police two residential addresses in Essex were searched last week. A business […]

